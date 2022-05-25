Top 5 situations to use shears in Minecraft

Shears are a great tool in Minecraft that can be used in several ways. Even though it is a lesser-known and infrequently-used tool, there are several things in the game that only a shear can do. Crafting one is quite simple as well, as players will simply need two iron ingots placed diagonally across from each other in the crafting slots to make this item.

There are certain blocks or non-mob entities in the game that only shears can break. The appearance of the item is quite similar to what the item looks like in real life. And like every other tool in the game, this item also has limited durability and will break after a certain point. However, this can be prevented by applying certain enchantments to it.

Now with that out of the way, it's time to look at some of the best situations to use shears in the game.

Minecraft players should use shears in these situations

5) When getting honeycomb from beehives

Obtain honeycomb from a beehive (Image via Minecraft)

Honeycomb is one of the items that can only be obtained through using shears. Honeycomb is usually obtained from beehives or bee nests; players will need to use shears on them. If players break beehives or bee nests, they won't drop any honeycomb. Honeycomb can be used to wax copper blocks, craft candles, craft other beehives, etc.

4) When making carved pumpkin

Carved pumpkin (Image via Minecraft)

Players will randomly find patches of pumpkin blocks in certain biomes and villages. These pumpkins have a special feature where players can carve a scary face on them. This can only be done if players use shears on them. The properties of the pumpkin block will change after carving, allowing players to use the block in several ways.

Carved pumpkins can be used as headgear and will prevent Enderman from getting angry, and they can also be used to build an iron golem or a snow golem. After players make a snow golem, shears can be used on the head of the golem to remove the carved pumpkin and reveal its real face.

3) When breaking and obtaining certain blocks

Obtaining glow lichen becomes easy (Image via Minecraft)

Some special blocks can be broken by a player, but they cannot be obtained as they do not drop themselves as items. However, if players use shears to break them, they will be obtainable. Blocks like glow lichens, various vines, cobwebs, tall grass, and sea grass are examples of items that can be acquired by using shears.

Moreover, should players choose, they can also cut the string of the tripwire without activating the hook.

2) When trying to stop vines from growing

Vine growth can be stopped (Image via Minecraft)

If players are using certain types of vines or long crops for decoration, these crops might automatically grow longer than needed, disrupting the essence of the decor. Luckily, players can also use shears to essentially stop the growth of these crops. Cave vines, kelp, twisting vines, and weeping vines' age can be set to 25 through shearing. 25 is the highest age for these crops; hence they cannot grow longer if the value is already set to the highest.

This is a neat trick that players can use while decorating any place with these crops.

1) When trying to obtain wool without killing sheep

Sheep without wool (Image via Minecraft)

When players first enter the game, they quickly need to make a bed and sleep through the night to avoid dangerous, hostile mobs. In order to do so, they have to kill sheep to obtain wool. However, if players craft shears, they won't need to kill sheep anymore but simply extract their wool. Once the wool is sheared off, the sheep can eat grass naturally and grow their wool back.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh