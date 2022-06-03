Top 5 small features beginners may not know in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update will be released in less than a week from now, on June 7. Players have been waiting for this update for a long time. There are all kinds of new features, additions and changes that come with it. Some of the features might be small, but they will be quite significant for players in the long run.

The Minecraft 1.19 update will bring new biomes like Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. Four new mobs will also be coming to the update that will spawn in these new biomes. Along with that, new enchantments, status effects, items, blocks, and a lot more can be explored in the update.

5 small features beginners might not know in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Dirt blocks can be converted into mud

Pour water bottle on dirt block for mud (Image via Mojang)

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, new mud blocks will be released as part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome. These dark grey mud blocks will cover the entire new biome. However, if players want these new blocks without searching for the new biome, they can simply convert dirt blocks into mud with a water bottle.

Story continues below ad

When players use a water bottle on a dirt block, it will instantly convert to mud. Rain or water buckets can't convert dirt blocks and the conversion will only work if players use a water bottle on dirt blocks.

2) New locate command

Locate command will find anything (Image via Mojang)

With the new update, the commonly used '/locate' command will change slightly. Previously, the command could be typed to find any structure in the game, along with '/locatebiome' as a separate command.

Story continues below ad

After the update, it will show three different options: structure, poi, and biome. The '/locatebiome' command will be merged with the main '/locate' command in this update.

3) New place command

Place command will generate structures (Image via Mojang)

Players who usually play in Creative mode and use a lot of commands might know about the '/placefeature' command. It will be changed to a simple '/place' command in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Players can type this command to essentially generate any in-game structure at any given location. Under this command, players will be able to choose from three options: features, jigsaw, and structure.

Story continues below ad

4) Artificially generated Sculk shrieker will not spawn the Warden

Placed sculk shrieker cannot spawn Wardens (Image via Mojang)

The sculk shrieker in the new Deep Dark Biome is one of the most terrifying blocks in the game. When players are in the spooky biome, they can accidentally make a noise that will trigger the shrieker and summon the Warden. However, not all sculk shriekers that are placed in the world will summon the beast.

In Minecraft 1.19 update, there is a particular block tag called 'can_summon' which determines if the block can or cannot spawn the beast. Only the blocks that generate naturally in the world will be able to summon the Warden.

Story continues below ad

If a player breaks the block and places it again, it will lose the ability. Similarly, if the block is generated from a sculk catalyst, it won't have the ability.

5) Darkness effect can be reduced from settings

Darkness pulsing effect can be reduced or removed (Image via Mojang)

When players activate the sculk shrieker or are near a Warden, they will get the new Darkness effect, which will make it extremely hard to see anything. The Darkness in the Minecraft 1.19 update will pulsate, completely darkening the player's vision at regular intervals.

Story continues below ad

However, the pulsing effect can be completely removed by a dedicated setting. Players can pause the game and head to the accessibility settings. There, they will find the Darkness pulsing effect slider that can also be switched off completely.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far