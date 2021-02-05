There are a variety of different mobs that can be found throughout Minecraft, but some of them are far smaller than others.

When a Minecraft player thinks about all of the mobs that can be found in-game, many different ones may come to each player's mind.

Someone may instantly think about the iconic creeper, while others may imagine the fearsome Ender Dragon.

The creatures that most people probably do not consider first, are all of the mobs that fall on the smaller side. Some of these tiny mobs are harmless and cute, while others can still pack a punch despite their miniscule stature.

This article will be showcasing five of the smallest mobs that can be found in Minecraft, which include endermites, baby turtles, and more.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Top 5 smallest mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Rabbits

These adorable creatures are an uncommon mob, that can be found in a wide variety of biomes in Minecraft, such as deserts, flower forests, frozen variations, taigas, and snowy tundras.

There are six different natural fur colors that a rabbit can have, which are regular brown, white, black mottled, black and white spotted, cream, and salt and pepper.

For rabbits that are naturally generated, the color fur they will possess is partially dependent on the biome that each rabbit was spawned in.

Rabbits will hop along to their heart's delight, and will approach nearby players who are holding a tasty carrot. These mobs can also be bred by players, and will be hunted down by foxes and wolves.

These tiny creatures also serve as a source for rabbit's foot, rabbit hide, and rabbit meat.

#4 - Tropical Fish

Tropical fish are a common underwater mob that can be found populating the warm ocean biomes of Minecraft. These fish come in a wide assortment of different colors, shapes, and sizes.

There are thousands of different combinations of tropical fish, and Minecraft players would be hard pressed to keep track of them all.

One of the smallest tropical fish variations that players can encounter is the clownfish, which will not even take up the space of an entire block.

These fish can be collected and transported with the use of a bucket, and can be used to fill player-made aquariums. These fish can also function as a food source in a pinch.

Pufferfish can be even smaller than most tropical fish, but only when they are not inflated.

#3 - Silverfish

This creature has the potential to be incredibly annoying and sometimes even fairly dangerous. These tiny little rascals can be encountered when an infested block is broken or when players find a corresponding spawner.

Silverfish only have four hearts worth of health, but will deal half a heart worth of damage per hit on easy and normal difficuties and one heart worth on hard difficulty.

After being hit by a player, pufferfish can call upon their friends to help swarm and attack. This can be a dangerous situation for anyone who is under geared or not prepared.

#2 - Endermites

Endermites are tiny little hostile creatures that have about a five percent chance to spawn when an ender pearl lands. These miniscule mobs are the smallest hostile mob that can be currently encountered when playing Minecraft.

These mobs only have four hearts worth of health, but will deal a heart worth of health of damage per attack on easy and normal difficulties and a heart and half worth on hard difficulty.

Endermen hate these little purple creatures and will seek out to destory them from up to 64 blocks away.

#1 -Baby Turtles

Baby turtles are the smallest mob that can be found in all of Minecraft. Once a turtle grows up, they become substantially larger, but while they are babies, they are absolutely tiny.

When they are first hatched, baby turtles are so small that they will actually suffer suffocation when they walk on soul sand.

Baby turtles are only about 0.12 blocks tall and 0.36 blocks wide. Players should keep an eye out for these little creatures, because they could be easily lost in tall grass or a busy area.

Honorable Mentions: Baby bees, normal pufferfish, & bats

