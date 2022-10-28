Top 5 spooky Minecraft modpacks to play this Halloween (2022)

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Minecraft players will surely want to seize on the opportunity to enjoy all the spookiness the community has to offer. Fortunately, there are countless mods, modpacks, and maps to give fans more than a few scares.

With so much horror content out there for Minecraft lovers, it can be tricky to figure out which content fits your taste the best. The same can be said for modpacks, which can reconfigure the entire game and make it much more difficult to survive against the otherworldly terrors lurking in the dark.

There are too many horror modpacks to count, but there are plenty worth noting here in 2022. As you enjoy your spooky season, give these packs a shot and see if they give you a scare or two.

Ranking horror modpacks for Minecraft players in 2022

5) Horror Island

Horror Island retains a vanilla feel but can be quite terrifying (Image via mustardsean2/CurseForge)

On Horror Island, even when you might think you're safe, you're anything but. This Minecraft modpack possesses a vanilla feel to the core gameplay, but includes plenty of mods that make survival a frightening experience. Gameplay initially feels much like traditional survival gameplay, but the dangers outside your shelter are much worse than Zombies and Skeletons.

Players can encounter the likes of ghosts, parasites, phantoms, and more. However, as terrifying as these creatures may be, things get even worse when the blood moon rises. You'll need all the survival skills at your disposal to survive the coming darkness.

4) The Backrooms Survival

Experience the acclaimed Backrooms all within Minecraft (Image via ovenproofmeteor/CurseForge)

The Backrooms is a horror title that has taken the gaming world by storm, and it was only a matter of time before Minecraft players placed it in the popular sandbox game. The result is modpacks like The Backrooms Survival, which brings together atmospheric mods to make the experience memorable and frightening. If you've played The Backrooms before, the mods should add a few twists to the environment.

The pack also provides some extra features you wouldn't find in traditional Minecraft, which may assist you in your attempts to survive and escape the danger that's lurking close by.

3) Horror Craft

Unknown horrors await in every passage in Horror Craft (Image via 69ShadesOfPeanut/CurseForge)

A Minecraft modpack that overhauls the game in a horror-oriented aesthetic, Horror Craft was made top-to-bottom for the purpose of giving scares. Daytime may seem somewhat normal in this pack, but things can get scary fast once the sun slips below the horizon. You'll need a lot more than a few torches to stave off the monsters in this modpack.

This pack provides all-new dimensions to explore, the dread-inducing blood moon mechanic, and an all-consuming plague hoping to consume the world. The AI of the vicious creatures seen in the modpack is also quite remarkable, as they're sensitive to light, sound, and even blood. You'll need to keep an eye on your sanity as well, as losing it can lead to a quick and painful death.

2) Parasites

The parasitic entity of this modpack has warped and distorted the face of the world (Image via textConjure/YouTube)

Based heavily on the base mod "Scape and Run: Parasites," this modpack's villain isn't a spectral force from the afterlife or a monster in a mansion. Instead, players will encounter a virulent biological parasite intent on mutating everything it touches. From creatures to the very land itself, players will have to battle this pathogen in many forms.

The Parasite has warped the common creatures of the world beyond all recognition, and they're incredibly hostile. Be sure to arm yourself as best you can, as the Parasite is coming for you as well.

1) Mustard Virus

Mustard Virus has been one of the most successful horror modpacks in Minecraft (Image via mustardsean2/9Minecraft)

One of the most-downloaded horror modpacks by the Minecraft community, Mustard Virus is similar to Parasites but with plenty of content to separate it in identity.

The pack centers on the titular Mustard Virus, which has wiped out all of humanity except for you, the sole survivor. The waves of undead are coming, and they are no longer weak to sunlight like traditional gameplay.

Even the smallest sound or sight can send a horde hurtling towards you, and you'll need all your wits and skills to make it out alive. Build your base strong, because the undead can now tear it apart block-by-block. Each mutated creature also has its own specific abilities, and you'll have to account for all of them if you wish to keep living.

