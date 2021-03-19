Top 5 things fans love about Minecraft

Minecraft was officially released from beta testing in 2011. Over the years, it has grown immensely, becoming a staple of pop culture.

Minecraft has won numerous awards throughout the years and has even been hailed as one of the best video games of all time.

Multiple spin-off games have also been created, including Minecraft: Story Mode, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Earth, but none of the spin-offs ever came close to how popular the original Minecraft is.

Minecraft is currently the best-selling video game of all time, but why exactly do players enjoy this sandbox game so much is what this article aims to explain.

Here are five things that fans love the most about the game.

5 things fans love the most about Minecraft

#5 - No boundaries

Minecraft does not have a preset storyline; players are free to come up with their own stories and lores within the game.

Players can build whatever they like, upload any skin they want to their character, customize what their game looks like through resource packs, and modify their game using various modpacks.

There are so many possibilities when it comes to Minecraft, which is what draws in millions of fans.

#4 - Redstone

Redstone and command blocks are a unique aspect of Minecraft. Players can build simple mechanics with redstone, such as lamps and automatic doors. Many players also go as far as making a fully functional calculator in the game.

Some players have even made entire mini-games using only command blocks and redstone. It is a great way for younger fans to get into engineering.

#3 - Minecraft servers

Minecraft servers are definitely a big factor for why Minecraft gets so many players.

At one given moment, the most popular server can currently get over 100,000 players online at once. Also, this does not count how many hundreds of thousands of other players are playing on different servers.

Minecraft servers provide a place for players to meet new friends and play unique video games, all while being a part of a large community.

#2 - Frequent updates

With Minecraft being out for almost a decade now, the game still receives frequent updates.

Executives and developers even occasionally let players vote on which new mob they would rather see added in the next update over social media, which is very inclusive. This makes players feel like they are being heard.

#1 - The community

With conventions like MineCon and others, it is no secret that the community is tight-knit.

Many avid players have a large friend group that meets over Minecraft, which shows how friendly players are with each other. At the end of the day, Minecraft is a game for all ages to enjoy.

