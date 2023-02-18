Top 5 things to know about Sniffer in Minecraft 1.20 update

Sniffer is a brand new mob that will soon be added to the Minecraft 1.20 update. It was one of the mobs in the 2022 mob vote hosted by Mojang during their annual event, where they announced new features and updates for their games. It managed to beat Rascal and Tuff Golem, gathering more than half of the votes.

Hence, it will soon be added to the Minecraft 1.20 update. However, players can play around with the mob right now by downloading the latest snapshot or beta preview versions of the game.

Although Mojang has added the ancient mob to their beta versions of the game, there are still a few features missing from the mob that will be added in the upcoming snapshots. Here is everything you need to know about Sniffer.

Five interesting facts about Sniffer coming in Minecraft 1.20 update.

5) Sniffer could be the first ancient mob

Sniffer is most likely the first ancient mob that will release with Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Several structures and locations in the game indicate that the in-game world is extremely old. When Mojang first introduced Sniffer, they confirmed that the mob is ancient and can only be obtained through an egg hidden and scattered around the world. Though the game has several other mobs that could be classified as ancient, Sniffer might be an actual ancient mob.

4) More Sniffer-related seeds could be added soon

Sniffer will most likely dig out seeds other than torch flower in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

As of now, Sniffer will only dig out torchflower seeds, which are brand-new seeds and plant in the game. However, it is safe to say that as Mojang works on more features related to the ancient mob, they will most likely add several other seeds and plants as well. Since their main feature is digging up rare seeds, the 1.20 update will have several new plants to find and collect.

3) Sniffer occasionally digs out torchflower seeds

Torchflower seed and plant are new with Sniffer and are confirmed for Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

The Sniffer mob will bring a new seed and plant called torchflower to the upcoming update. These rare seeds can only be discovered by Sniffer when they occasionally sit down and dig a block. To grow, these torchflower seeds need to be sown in a tilled dirt block. However, once it grows, it can be obtained and placed on any block.

2) Sniffer breed with torchflower seeds

Torchflower seeds will allow Sniffers to breed in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Sniffer will be a breedable mob, allowing players to spawn and grow loads of them. This is a feature that can be tested in snapshots and beta previews as well. Players will need torchflower seeds in order to breed them.

However, since they are not attracted to the seed, users might have to bring two together to breed them properly. When they breed with each other, a Snifflet will spawn.

1) Sniffer eggs will be found in suspicious sand blocks

Sniffer eggs will be found inside suspicious sand blocks in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Currently, Mojang has not added the Sniffer eggs that players can find in a world to obtain the ancient mob. In snapshots and beta preview versions, they can only be spawned through a spawn egg in the creative inventory.

However, players must find their eggs in suspicious sand blocks in the upcoming official update. The suspicious sand blocks are new, uncommon blocks that will appear near desert temples and wells. These will contain special items like Sniffer eggs, pottery shards, and other random items.

