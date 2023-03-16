Top 5 things to do before Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update in 2023, and players can expect a range of new features, including items, blocks, biomes, and mobs. The developers have announced almost all the features coming in the next installment.

Though players only need to wait for the update to drop, they can keep working in their existing worlds to quickly get their hands on the new features as soon as possible. Players can gather the required crafting ingredients for some new items and blocks beforehand. They can also find specific structures before the update drops and changes them.

Top Five things to do before Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update drops

5) Collect items for the brush tool

The new brush tool will require feathers, copper ingots, and sticks to craft in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang will finally be adding the archeology feature with the next update. This will include a brand-new brush tool. Brushes can extract all kinds of items and blocks from suspicious sand blocks.

Before the update drops, players can collect all the crafting ingredients needed for the brush: feathers, copper ingots, and sticks.

4) Craft bricks

Bricks will be pretty helpful to create new decorated pots in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Along with the brush, the main addition to the archeology features will be new decorated pots that players can create. These new blocks can be crafted with pottery shards found in suspicious sand or bricks.

Since pottery shards can only be found when the update drops, players can collect bricks to make plain decorated pots as soon as possible. Bricks are made by smelting clay in a furnace.

3) Conquer structures but don't open chests

Chests in various structures will generate new smithing templates in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang is adding new smithing templates to the upcoming updates that can be applied to armor or tools using a smithing table. The Armor trims smithing templates will enable players to customize armor parts, while the netherite upgrade smithing template will be essential in upgrading gear to netherite.

These smithing templates can be found in several structures in the form of chest loot. Hence, players can find these structures, secure them, and wait for the update to drop when they can open the chests to find new items.

2) Collect mob heads

Mob heads placed on note blocks will play an ambient sound of that mob in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Another fun feature of the next update is note blocks and mob heads. Note blocks can play ambient mob sounds based on which mob head is placed on top. This is a brilliant feature through which players can prank each other in multiplayer worlds and servers. Hence, they can collect mob heads before the update drops to play them on note blocks instantly.

1) Create a bamboo farm

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update will bring a brand new set of the bamboo wood set (Image via Mojang)

Mojang will be releasing yet another new type of wood set made up of bamboo. Players can craft bamboo planks, slabs, stairs, doors, trapdoors, fences, etc. Hence, if they quickly want to start crafting all these new blocks, they can first find a jungle biome with many bamboos. Later on, they can also create an automatic bamboo farm.

