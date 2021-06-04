Top 5 things players need to know about shovels in Minecraft

Shovels allow Minecraft players to quickly scoop up softer blocks in the game, such as dirt, sand, and gravel.

While shovels have a long history in Minecraft, there are a number of things that players may not know about them.

5 facts about shovels in Minecraft

#5 - Loot Locations

The visually satisfying diamond shovel (Image via 3dwarehouse)

Players who do not want to use their precious diamonds on a shovel would be pleased to know that they can find diamond shovels as loot in a series of locations.

These locations, along with the diamond shovel's chances of spawning there, are listed below:

Diamond shovel has a 6.7% chance of spawning in a generic chest in a Bastion Remnant.

Enchanted Diamond shovel has a 13.3% chance of spawning in an end city chest.

Damaged Enchanted Diamond shovel has a 17% chance of spawning in a hoglin stable chest in a Bastion Remnant.

Through these methods, players can acquire some pretty overpowered shovels without having to waste diamonds or XP levels.

#4 - Villager Gift

The true hero of the village in Minecraft (Image via u/fire-m-s on Reddit)

Many players are probably unaware that villagers will throw shovels at players with the Hero of the Village status effect. This effect is granted to any player who defeats a raid.

Toolsmith villagers will occasionally throw stone shovels at the player if they have defeated a raid in the same village.

#3 - Durability

A cool graphic of a Netherite pickaxe in Minecraft (Image via tinkercad)

Each Minecraft shovel has different levels of durability. The various shovels, along with all their durabilities, are listed below:

Wooden Shovel: 59 blocks

Stone Shovel: 131 blocks

Iron Shovel: 250 blocks

Golden Shovel: 32 blocks

Diamond Shovel: 1561 blocks

Netherite Shovel: 2031 blocks

Players should note that the golden shovel will break less blocks than a wooden shovel. However, it has a much higher mining speed.

#2 - Grass Path

A nicely detailed grass path in Minecraft (Image via u/psychologicalfailure on Reddit)

Any shovel has the ability to create a path when used correctly on grass.

Players who use (not hit) the shovel on a block of grass will create a path block (seen in the image above). This allows players to easily find their way around an area with a pre-marked path.

Players must keep in mind that one path block drains one durability.

#1 - Upgrading to Netherite

Upgrading a diamond sword to Netherite (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that they can upgrade their old diamond shovel to a brand new Netherite shovel with only one Netherite ingot.

While this upgrade will increase durability, the Netherite shovel does not perform any better than the diamond shovel. Having said that, this upgrade is still worth it as it increases the durability of the shovel by over 500.

Those looking to learn more about the potential enchantments on a shovel should watch the video above.

