Top 5 things players want to see in a Minecraft End Update

Ever since Minecraft's 1.16 Nether Update, players have hoped that Mojang would focus more attention on the End dimension as well. This has led to many fans speculating about what an End Update would entail, and what they'd like to see from it if one was confirmed. Mojang did provide an "Ender Update" in 2016, but it wasn't exactly what fans were hoping for.

This has led to speculation around future updates being centered on the End, and with the 1.21 update likely debuting in June 2024, players are once again discussing what they'd like to see in an End Update. Opinions differ, but some gameplay additions have been called for by consensus, and it doesn't hurt to examine them.

Top 5 requests of Minecraft players for an End Update

5) New Redstone-compatible blocks

More wireless redstone blocks could fit nicely with the End's theme of teleportation in Minecraft (Image via Mr_Troble/CurseForge)

While the introduction of sculk blocks has added new ways to make redstone machines in Minecraft wireless, many players have been clamoring for more functionality. More than a few fans have reasoned that since the endermen can teleport and the End itself is a somewhat otherworldly environment, Mojang could introduce new blocks in the dimension that would offer wireless redstone abilities.

Obviously, countless technology mods introduce wireless redstone functionality. Be that as it may, having more options in the vanilla game without mods would be a welcome addition, as sculk blocks have their limitations.

4) End ores and new crafting recipes

New ores and crafting recipes connected to them would give Minecraft fans more incentive to check out the End (Image via Better End Wiki)

For one reason or another, Minecraft's End dimension is bereft of ores to mine. According to many players, this seems like a missed opportunity, especially considering that the End is supposed to be the endgame dimension. While the loot and blocks present there are certainly useful, fans have called for new ores that can be crafted into powerful items and gear.

As nice as goodies like shulker boxes and elytra are, they don't always feel like a fitting reward for defeating the Ender Dragon and looting End Cities/Ships. Adding ores to craft powerful End-themed weapons, armor, and gadgets would likely give players plenty of fulfillment in the future.

3) New structures

While End Cities/Ships are certainly fun to explore in Minecraft, there's a lot of unused space in the End. Although Mojang wouldn't want to crowd the many islands of the dimension with structures, adding a few more certainly wouldn't hurt. The structures could have their own distinct architecture, loot tables, and even new mobs to defend them if at all possible.

The End's emptiness is certainly one of its charms to a certain degree. Still, there's a lot of space that could comfortably accommodate new in-game structures without making the dimension overcrowded.

2) New mobs

Enderling mobs as seen in the Minecraft Dungeons spin-off (Image via Mojang)

Aside from endermen, shulkers, and the Ender Dragon, there aren't any mobs to populate the End in Minecraft. Many modders have addressed this by creating new otherworldly creatures of their own, and even Mojang and Double Eleven developed new End mobs for the Echoing Void DLC in the Dungeons spin-off game. Put plainly, there's ample room for more entities to arrive in the End.

This would not only make the End feel more inhabited, but could present more danger to the dimension. The mobs could even drop new materials that could be crafted into blocks/items/tools, giving more incentive to create farms within the End as well.

1) New biomes

The End does technically have multiple biomes in Minecraft at the moment, but they're incredibly similar to each other and don't exactly contain much biodiversity. More than just about anything, players have asked Mojang to introduce new in-game biomes for the End that provide new blocks, flora/fauna, and even climates, expanding upon the void-like initial presentation.

It remains to be seen if Mojang would be willing to introduce new End biomes due to its theme of being a relatively empty planetoid-like dimension, but fans have called for the biomes nonetheless. If the minds in the Minecraft modding community can come up with biome mods for the End that stick to its central theme, then surely Mojang can find a way to do the same.