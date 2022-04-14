Top 5 things to remember as a Minecraft beginner

Since Minecraft is one of the biggest and most popular games in the world, new players are constantly joining in and jumping into it. As new players, they will experience a vast natural and magical world to explore, however they may get carried away and fall into danger as well.

Minecraft is a survival game at heart, where players enter the world and try to survive various types of dangers, from hunger to extremely dangerous creatures trying to kill them. Hence, they need to be cautious and remember a few things as they traverse and progress through the game.

Of course there are hundreds of other things that they need to remember as well, but here are five things to remember as a beginner.

Top 5 tips Minecraft beginners should always follow

5) Always have a bed while exploring

Carry a bed for skipping the night (Image via Minecraft)

As soon as new players enter the world, they will want to explore the vast, near-endless world of the game. They can find all kinds of biomes, terrains, hidden structures, etc. However, nights in the game can be quite dangerous as hostile mobs spawn and can hurt players.

Since they are away from their safehouses, players won't be able to quickly find a safe shelter, hence they should always carry a bed while exploring.

When a player sleeps, it skips the night and prevents mobs from spawning, this way players can keep traveling far and wide and not worry about getting attacked constantly.

This can also be helpful to quickly have a respawn point before they go to a major fight, otherwise they might die and respawn back at their safehouse, which might be a fair distance away and their items might be gone by the time they make it back to the fight's location.

4) Avoid going into ravines

Ravines can be dangerous (Image via Minecraft)

The game is full of gigantic and amplified world generation, especially after the Caves and Cliffs update part 2. Players will frequently find huge cracks in the land which open up into deep ravines. Even though these are great for quickly finding caves and exploring underground life, they can be extremely dangerous for new players. Ravines and huge caves are quite tall and can spawn hostile mobs like creepers in them and alongside the walls as well.

If players are down in the ravines, they can be surprised by these mobs falling on them and hurting them. Because they are deep, it is quite difficult to get out of them as well. Hence, new players must avoid going into open ravines and should get out of there as quickly as possible. They should also learn how to climb walls by using the water bucket technique as it is incredibly helpful.

3) Always crouch in the Nether

Crouch during travelling in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is a hellish realm filled with lava and mysterious hostile creatures. Once players enter this realm for the first time, they are in great danger because they might have difficulty traversing the irregular terrain and fall into lava. Falling into lava is quite easy as there are random holes in the ground.

Hence, they should crouch and walk in places that are dangerous or while building a bridge across a lava lake. Learning how to make enchanted gear is a must as well.

2) Use a water bucket to prevent fall damage

Water bucket can help prevent fall damage (Image via Minecraft)

Several new players have become easy victims of fall damage. While exploring the world, they can jump from higher ground and take heavy damage upon falling. Because of this, they can even die if they are not careful enough. Over the years, players have found ways to counter the fall speed when they touch the ground, with one of them being a water bucket technique.

If players time the trick correctly, they will be able to pour water on the landing block just before landing. This will ensure that they land in water which will instantly negate fall speed and consequently, fall damage.

1) Always note coordinates of locations

See coordinates from debug screen or toggle them in settings (Image via Minecraft)

When traveling far and wide in the game, players can easily get lost. Even experienced players can get lost just because of the sheer size of the world of the constantly expanding world. Hence, players must always use coordinates to keep track of all the locations they've been to.

Both the editions of the game have settings for players to see their coordinates. They must always note important locations and their coordinates to never be lost. This is not only for new players but for everyone who plays the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan