Top 5 things to remember whilst fighting boss mobs in Minecraft

There are majorly two boss mobs in Minecraft: Ender Dragon and Wither. Both are extremely dangerous when dealing damage to the players and their amount of health.

Ender Dragon is essentially the final boss mob of the game, whereas Wither is manually summoned by the player with the help of a few items. Whenever players deal with these mobs, they must never forget certain things to get an edge over them.

Ender Dragon is a vast flying mob that dwells in the End realm, which players can access from the End portal in their stronghold. After defeating them, their game ends, and credits roll. Withers, on the other hand, can be summoned at any time, anywhere, with four soul sand blocks and three wither skeleton heads.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Things to keep in mind whilst fighting boss mobs in Minecraft

5) Consume good food like golden apples

Good food items (Image via Minecraft)

Although having and eating good food in a massive boss fight is obvious, many players don't take reasonable amounts or good quality food items.

Food items like porkchops, steaks, golden apples, and golden carrots are great options for players as they have excellent hunger saturation. Golden food items can even give extra heart of health and apply helpful status effects to players.

4) Don't let the boss mobs heal

Ender Dragon heals with End Crystals (Image via Minecraft)

Both the boss mobs have a way of healing themselves, making them even more potent and unbeatable. Ender Dragons use End Crystals, and Wither passively gains health or instantly gets a boost when they kill any entity from their explosive skulls.

Players can destroy the End crystals to stop the dragon from healing and kill the Withers in an area where no mobs are located to prevent them from gaining health.

3) Use water bucket

Use water bucket when fighting the dragon (Image via Minecraft)

This is mainly applicable when fighting Ender Dragon because players can fall from one of the obsidian towers or get thrown away from the dragon's wings.

Both of these scenarios can kill players when they take fall damage. Hence, they can MLG with a water bucket just before landing to save themselves.

2) Use various tricks to kill them

Tricks to defeat them easily (Image via Minecraft)

Over the years, players have come up with great tricks to kill these boss mobs more efficiently and quickly. Ender Dragons can be easily killed by exploding beds right underneath them in the bedrock fountain.

Withers can also be spawned right underneath the bedrock fountain in the End realm, so they don't escape and can't attack. These tricks give players a huge lead over these boss mobs.

1) Don't rush into the fight

These mobs are quite powerful, so don't rush the fight (Image via Mojang)

Even if tricks can kill these boss mobs easily, players must still be cautious while dealing with them. In panic, players can jump into a one-on-one fight with them with a melee weapon and take heavy damage.

These boss mobs can quickly kill players with a few hits. Hence, players must take their time and plan out the fight calmly.

