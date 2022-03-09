Top 5 tips for defeating witches in Minecraft

During their time playing Minecraft, players are sure to encounter a witch. These hostile villager mobs spawn uncommonly and attack users on sight with potions.

Commonly found in witch huts in swamp biomes, these mobs can also appear almost anywhere. Boasting serious damage and the ability to heal, having quality tips to defeat them is crucial.

Top five strategies for defeating witches in Minecraft

Witches can be dangerous for gamers to deal with if they go in unprepared. Knowing what to expect and how to handle a witch will guarantee their best chance of survival.

5) Always equip best armor

Users should ensure that they wear the best armor they have access to when fighting witches (Image via Minecraft)

Using quality armor is almost a given against any hostile mob gamers may encounter, but it holds true here as well. Players should always use the strongest armor they have access to, with netherite armor being the best.

Still, a good set of iron armor will help them withstand the punishment the witch can dish out from afar.

4) Stand 11 blocks away from witch to provoke potion use

When players stand 11 blocks away from a witch, they will attempt to use a potion (Image via Minecraft)

One of the best strategies for fighting a witch is to stand 11 blocks away from them when starting to engage. This is because when users are 11 blocks away, the witch will begin to drink a potion of swiftness.

When the witch begins drinking the potion, they should rush towards the now defenseless mob, who cannot attack while drinking, and deliver the final blow.

3) Always bring quality food along

Gamers should ensure they have food with them at all times when fighting witches to ensure they can heal (Image via Minecraft)

Players should ensure they have quality food along with them to not only sustain their hunger but also heal up after fights. Witches do their damage with potions, and if users are not careful or cannot heal, they can quickly succumb to their damage.

To counteract this, they should make sure they are full and have total health before engaging.

2) Users should bring milk along

Having milk can help gamers offset the negative effects inflicted by the witch (Image via Minecraft)

When fighting a witch, it will deal damage with potions and cause other negative effects to players using these concoctions. Users can use milk to remove any negative effects of a potion.

Quickly drinking milk helps them counteract anything the witch throws at them and get right back into the fight.

1) Try to attack from range

Attacking witches from range is the most effective way of dealing with them (Image via Minecraft)

The most important tip when facing any witch is to attack from range. Whether using a bow, crossbow, or trident, gamers should try to attack from a distance.

Potions are not very effective against witches with high resistance, so players should stick to traditional methods of attack to ensure that they can bring the witch down as efficiently as possible.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

