Top 5 tips for fishing in Minecraft 1.19

Fishing is both a relaxing and productive Minecraft activity, but there's more nuance to it than one might think.

Since there's some depth to fishing in Minecraft, it doesn't hurt to look into things that will optimize players' time doing so. There are a few things to remember while fishing to obtain certain treasures or fish. These range from enchantment choices to the appropriate locale to cast your fishing rod.

Players will certainly want to take these tips into account, especially if they're newcomers to Minecraft:

5) Your biome matters

A savannah biome (Image via Sebastian552323232/Imgur)

When picking a fishing spot in Minecraft, the biome comes into play substantially. Depending on the biome players are fishing within, different treasure items and fish can be found. Furthermore, even if some of these biomes provide similar spoils, they may do so at different percentages.

Most of the differences in fishing tables come from those between jungle biomes and non-jungle biomes. With that in mind, players who aren't finding a particular item or fish in abundance may want to look to jungle biomes or vice versa.

It's also important to note that any water will do the job regardless of biome. Players can even fish in a one-block size hole if they'd like.

4) Player positioning is irrelevant

A player fishing from a boat (Image via Minecraft: Education Edition)

Unlike biome selection, the placement of players while they're fishing doesn't influence the game. Minecraft players can fish from boats, on solid ground, or even while treading in the water themselves.

As long as players can still concentrate and pull in their catch, they won't have to worry about where they find themselves with regard to standing or sitting. Granted, some places are better for fishing, like boats or docks, but the options are boundless otherwise. Simply cast your line and enjoy.

3) Exposure to sunlight and moonlight

An underground fishing pond (Image via u/PajamaSam/Reddit)

Some Minecraft players may have noticed that their fishing times take significantly longer in caves or underground. This is because Minecraft's code doubles the time for a bite to occur if the fishing pole's bobber isn't under direct sunlight or moonlight.

All blocks above the bobber must also allow sunlight/moonlight to pass through them. This means that if players' bobbers are in sunlight but are underneath blocks like leaf blocks, the bobber will still be slowed down substantially.

2) Rain improves speed

A player fishes during a thunderstorm at night (Image via u/BlueFlyingRabbit/Reddit)

While fishing in closed spaces with no natural light slows down catches, fishing in the rain improves catch speed. If a bobber is being rained on, catch speed is improved by 20%. However, much like the sunlight/moonlight requirements, bobbers must have space above them and should not be blocked by any blocks that would block the rainfall.

Players should also know that they're fishing within the biome that is currently experiencing the rainfall, as casting their line from an adjacent biome that is dry will not provide the bobber with a speed boost.

1) Know your enchantments

A fishing rod enchanted with Luck of the Sea (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Unbreaking and Mending enchantments apply to fishing rods as they do other items, but Luck of the Sea is a different story.

This enchantment increases the chance for players to reel in treasure items. However, this also lowers the opportunity for fish to bite. Granted, this isn't by a huge amount as a stock fishing rod has an 85% chance to reel a fish while one enchanted with Luck of the Sea III has an 84.5%. Regardless depending on what players intend to catch, they'll want to be mindful as to whether they want to apply Luck of the Sea to their fishing rod or not.

If players want to circumvent this issue, it may not be a bad idea to bring along multiple fishing rods. One can be enchanted with options like Unbreaking or Mending, while the other can be affixed with Luck of the Sea. This way, players can alternate their rod choices based on whether they're aiming to catch fish or pull up treasures from the deep.

