Top 5 tips to increase FPS and lower lag in Minecraft

Though Minecraft is a blocky game with pixelated textures, it can still be heavy for most machines. One of the main reasons is that it has a near-endless map that can stretch for billions of blocks. Hence, after a certain point, even the most powerful PCs or other devices will also start to lag.

Luckily, the game has been around for over a decade, and millions of players have come up with tried and tested methods and mods that will improve FPS and reduce lag.

This does not mean that these methods will completely remove any FPS or lag issues, no matter what players do in their worlds. However, it will definitely help improve performance.

Here are some of the best ways to improve FPS in Minecraft.

OptiFine, Increase RAM allocation, and 3 other great tips to reduce lag and increase FPS in Minecraft

5) Close any background applications

Always close as many applications as possible before running Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is, of course, the most commonly known solution whenever a game is laggy on a device. Make sure that all unnecessary applications are closed before running the game. This will definitely improve the FPS and overall smoothness.

Applications like Chrome, Steam, Discord, etc. can eat a lot of the RAM and CPU on which the sandbox title relies. This is one of the simplest ways to improve performance.

4) Change General Graphics

Reduce all kinds of graphics settings to squeeze a bit more FPS out of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players must open the video settings and reduce or tweak all kinds of effects. This will help them squeeze a bit more FPS out of the game.

Settings like graphics, smooth lighting, aminations, max framerate, etc. can massively help players on certain low-end PCs.

Furthermore, players who are on Windows PCs can also check their graphics card settings to boost performance.

3) Reduce Render Distance

Reduce render distance to drastically improve FPS and reduce lag in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Render distance determines how far players can see chunks and blocks generating ahead of them. Though this helps them explore structures and biomes more easily, it massively hampers the performance of the game.

Hence, one of the most important video settings to reduce is render distance. Though players will not be able to see faraway places, it will massively boost the FPS of the game.

2) Sodium mod (Java Edition only)

Sodium is a performance mod that drastically increases FPS and overall performance of Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Out of several performance mods, Sodium is proving to be the best out there for drastically increasing FPS and the overall smoothness of the sandbox title.

It not only changes the rendering engine of the game but also adds a bunch of client-side optimizations, several new video settings, and even support for shaders with the help of the Iris mod.

Though there are other famous performance mods like OptiFine, Sodium is slightly better than them.

1) Increasing RAM allocation (Java Edition only)

Increasing RAM for a version of Minecraft is arguably the best way to get more FPS out of it (Image via Sportskeeda)

Increasing RAM allocation to any version of the Java Edition is arguably the most effective way to drastically increase FPS and reduce stutters. However, this is a slightly risky method since it can sometimes crash the game if players type a higher number in the commands.

This can be implemented by going into the official game launcher, selecting the installations tab, and then editing any one of the versions installed on the PC. Once the page shown in the picture above pops up, simply click more options and change the number on the first JVM Argument.

Players must make sure not to put a number that is too high. For example, if players have 16 GB of RAM, they can easily get 200+ FPS if they allocate four or five GB of RAM to the game.

