Top 5 tips to survive till the End in Minecraft 1.18

Minecraft 1.18 adds a lot to Minecraft's infinite sandbox world. It gives players an opportunity to travel and explore the world to their heart’s content. A plethora of unique dimensions can be found in the game. The three main dimensions of Minecraft 1.18 are the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. Every dimension has its dangers and obstacles and serves a different purpose in a player’s Minecraft journey.

The End is the final domain player has to go through to finish or “beat” the main story of Minecraft. The eerie dimension is home to the ferocious Ender Dragon, which serves as the final boss of the game as well as loads of Endermen. This article will give players some survival tips to reach the End safely in Minecraft 1.18.

Five best survival tips to safely reach the End in Minecraft 1.18

5) Craft armor

Different types of armor can be crafted in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Armor is one of the most valuable pieces of gear a player can have in Minecraft 1.18. It provides an additional defense to the player, which essentially allows them to withstand more damage before dying. Players should prioritise obtaining all four pieces of an armor set. The better the armor, the better defense it has.

4) Prioritize the best food

Different types of food items can be found in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find many sources of food in Minecraft. Examples include animal mobs, fruits, and even cows for milk. However, the best types of food items are cooked food. Players can cook animal meat by putting a raw food item like raw beef and a fuel source in a furnace, transforming it into its cooked counterpart, therefore giving more health and satisfying more hunger and saturation.

3) Use enchanted gear

Enchanting in Minecraft is a way to make armor and weapons stronger and more efficient. There are a plethora of enchantments in Minecraft. The most powerful include fortune, sharpness, mending, unbreaking, and efficiency. Players need an enchantment table and at least 15 bookshelves to get the most out of enchanting.

2) Use water buckets

A water bucket in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Water buckets are an underrated commodity in Minecraft 1.18. Players can use these to break their fall when knocked off a high platform by quickly deploying the water bucket just before they hit the surface. Water buckets can also be used to eliminate burning effects when afflicted by lava or fire. Additionally, they can make Nether portals without players possessing obsidian.

1) Avoid taking unnecessary risks

Minecraft 1.18's world needs a lot of parkour and well-timed moves to traverse due to the addition of the new mountain and cave biomes. However, sometimes players can carry out an action without the imminent threat of danger, death, and loss of progression. For example, players can avoid dangerous jumps by platforming or using ender pearls to get across a certain space instead, or use lava to turn lava pools into obsidian for safer traversal.

Reaching the End in Minecraft 1.18 is an achievement in itself, as Minecraft’s game progression can be difficult for some players. The End itself presents players with a plethora of challenges, which the player must overcome to beat Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar