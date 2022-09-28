Top 5 tools every beginner needs to know about in Minecraft

Once players enter their first Minecraft world, their adventure generally begins by punching a tree, crafting a table, and then crafting their first set of tools and weapons. Important tools such as pickaxes, axes, shovels, etc. are quite common and players will easily learn the uses of each.

As they venture deeper into the game, they will require certain special tools that are not the most popular and well-known, especially amongst newbies to the game. This might not be essential for players in terms of survival, but it will make life in Minecraft significantly easier. Some of them are easy to craft while others will require uncommon items.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Common tools like pickaxes, axes, shovels, etc. are not mentioned in this list since new players will craft them right at the start.

5 nifty Minecraft tools that beginners should know about, ranked

5) Spyglass

Players can use a spyglass to look at distant world terrain (Image via Mojang)

Spyglass is a fairly new item that was added with the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. As new players explore the world, they might need to look at distant terrain to spot new biomes or mobs.

Even if players can reduce their FOV from the settings, it will not be as effective. Therefore, crafting a spyglass to improve vision is a great option. This item can be crafted by combining two amethyst shards with one copper ingot.

4) Fishing Rod

Fishing Rod can be used to obtain several items from water in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players are exhausted from working in the game to progress further and simply want to relax, they can craft a fishing rod to fish in any body of water. Not only is this a relaxing and fun activity within the game, but players may occasionally find rare treasure loot.

Furthermore, fishing rods can be enchanted to further increase their chances of catching treasure items. These can be crafted by combining three sticks and two strings.

3) Lead

Lead can be used to leash mobs and move them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Lead is an item that can be tied to certain mobs to either fasten them to a fence or forcefully control their movement to transfer them from one place to another. If players want to move a mob or keep it from wandering away, this tool can be used for that purpose.

Unfortunately, it requires slimeballs to craft, which can only be obtained by killing slimes or purchased from a wandering trader. If players obtain slimeballs, they can use four strings and one slimeball to craft a lead.

2) Shears

Players can obtain certain fragile items by breaking them with shears in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Certain vegetation blocks like vines, twisting vines, and glow lichen cannot be obtained by players if they mine it with normal tools, even with the Silk Touch enchantment. This is where shears can be of great use to players since they are ideal for such fragile blocks. Additionally, this tool is most commonly used to shear sheep's wool.

It can be crafted by combining two iron ingots by placing them diagonally in the crafting slots.

1) Flint and Steel

Without flint and steel, beginners cannot enter the Nether and progress further in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Many new players may be confused about how to enter the Nether realm. Entering this hellish area is eventually required in the game since players will have to find new kinds of blocks and mobs. After creating an obsidian frame, flint and steel will be required to ignite and activate the Nether portal.

Flint and steel can be crafted by combining flint and iron ingot. Flint can be obtained by shoveling gravel blocks.

