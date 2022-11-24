Top 5 underrated decorative items in Minecraft

Decorating is one of the most innovative processes in Minecraft, and players are always coming up with new ways to decorate their builds. Although selecting the right blocks for the job is important, players should never overlook the use of items as well.

There's no denying that there are plenty of ways to decorate with blocks in Minecraft, but items can be just as important. Whether you're placing them in an item frame or hanging them from the walls/ceiling, items can further enhance a decorative build's final appearance.

Unfortunately, certain items don't get the attention that they're due, and are underrated additions to decorative builds. Though they may not be used as much as other items, these Minecraft items should be considered if you're looking for a new way to decorate your builds.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Underrated items worth using as Minecraft decoration

5) Clocks

Clocks make an excellent centerpiece, such as being placed in an item frame on this grandfather clock (Image via Mojang)

While keeping a clock in your inventory is helpful for a few reasons, it's also an excellent item to create a pleasing esthetic. For example, players can place them in item frames to create grandfather clocks, or even place them over a cozy fireplace or on the wall in kitchens or other living spaces.

Clocks can also be quite useful in crafting rooms, as you can tend to lose track of time while you're crafting or shuffling through stored items. Thanks to their innate ability to keep track of time, clocks can be incredibly useful as decorations just like they would be as an inventory item.

4) Goat Horns

Goat horns fit nicely in addition to making sounds (Image via Mojang)

Goat horns have been an intriguing item in Minecraft ever since their release, and these items have gone through multiple revisions pertaining to their sounds. However, goat horns have excellent esthetic value for builds that are more medieval or historical in nature.

Do you have a medieval dining hall in your castle? Toss in a goat horn on some item frames. Perhaps a Viking throne room or a classical armory? Goat horns fit perfectly here as well, considering that horns were a popular battle implement throughout history to boost troop morale and signal commands.

Goat horns won't fit into more modern builds, but they definitely have a certain niche appeal in those builds centered around ancient times.

3) End Crystals

End Crystals begin as items, but can also be used to create a block (Image via Mojang)

While most Minecraft players will likely consider an End Crystal to be a block instead of an item, it's technically both, in a certain sense. The crystal as an item is crafted with the help of glass blocks, an Eye of Ender, and a ghast tear, where it can be kept in the player's inventory. However, when used as an item, the End Crystal becomes a solid block. This is similar to how boats can be carried as an item and also placed as a block.

Regardless, End Crystals are perfect for more magic-oriented Minecraft builds or large sinister-looking structures. Place a crystal or two atop a tower or pyramid to make it look far more otherworldly than before. These items also look excellent when placed in an enchanting room flanking an enchanting table.

2) Glow Berries

Glow berries are excellent in builds with greenery (Image via Mojang)

Typically found in Minecraft's lush cave biomes, glow berries naturally generate in block form, but can be consumed as food items when broken and picked up. Since they're items that transition to blocks when placed like armor stands, boats, and End Crystals, they work considerably well as decorations.

If you're building a Minecraft project with lots of greenery, glow berries are a natural fit. Furthermore, they even give off a small amount of light, offering relevant in-game utility as a light source.

1) Leads

Leads used as roping for a ship build (Image via Coastergeek25/Minecraft Forum)

Likely one of the most underappreciated decorative items in all of Minecraft, leads are typically used to leash mobs, but their decoration applications are incredibly versatile. Leads can be used on builds like rope bridges and seafaring ships, and they can even be used in place of electrical wiring for more modern builds. You'd be surprised how well leads interconnect with other blocks.

Leads can even be attached between a mob and another block, which can make for some particularly curious builds that involve mobs swinging from roofing or other strange creations.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes