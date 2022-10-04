Top 5 unusual ways of using mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft mobs vary in appearance and behavior, and players must learn to battle with them or coexist. However, every so often, the game's community comes up with some rather unusual ways to use the title's mobs.

With the right mobs in place, it's possible to use the game's creatures in ways that not many have been considered before, if at all. It might not be a bad idea to look at a few of these interesting uses to inspire those who wish to employ unconventional methods of using mobs themselves.

Interesting uses of Minecraft mobs in 1.19 update

1) Endermites in enderman farms

Endermites make for perfect bait for endermen (Image via Mojang)

There's no doubt that endermites are total pests, including when a Minecraft player is teleporting with ender pearls. Despite this fact, these creatures are even more despised by endermen. Using this to your advantage, it's possible to create entirely functioning enderman farms centered around using an endermite as bait.

Such a farm only requires one endermite, and if the mob is used correctly, players can collect tons of experience and ender pearls from the foolhardy endermen. One just has to be sure to have a name tag available for tagging the mite, as otherwise, it will de-spawn in two minutes.

2) Maintaining high minecart speed with saddled pigs

A saddled pig can save players a fortune on powered rails (Image via Mojang)

Powered rails in Minecraft are an excellent way to move quickly across most terrain via minecart. Unfortunately, these rails require a substantial amount of gold ingots and redstone. Though redstone is easy enough to find, gold is much more difficult to source unless you possess a gold farm already.

The good news is that a fairly cheap alternative exists if you have a saddle. By placing a pig into a minecart and then placing a saddle on the pig, you can ride the pig as it moves the cart. It won't perfectly match the speed of a minecart boosted by powered rails, but it's a pretty close comparison.

3) Using guardians as defense turret

A player-made guardian defense turret (Image via u/The_Dog827/Reddit)

Minecraft players have found various ways of creating automated defenses for their bases, from utilizing snow golems to projectile-firing dispensers. These can be somewhat limited in terms of damage or aim, meaning an alternative may be a better option. Enter guardians, the aggressive protectors of ocean monument structures.

If put inside a waterlogged area, guardians can be kept alive and placed in any location. This can be used to fantastic effect by Minecraft players by employing them as defensive turrets. When enemies get close, they will fire their laser, which cannot be blocked with a shield or dodged. One just has to be careful not to get too close to the turret.

4) Using mob farms with Johnny the Vindicator

Johnny the Vindicator will attack just about anything (Image via Mojang)

Johnny the Vindicator is a well-known Minecraft reference to the film The Shining, but it serves many purposes beyond being a joke. Once a name tag has been applied to a vindicator, giving it the name "Johnny," it will attack nearly any entity in the game. While dangerous for the player, it also presents an opportunity.

Specifically, placing Johnny the Vindicator inside a mob farm can automate the mob-slaying process. Since the angry illager will assault nearly any creature, it can be used to kill passive mobs for Minecraft players to collect their item drops. Hostile entities can be killed too, but they'll fight back against Johnny if they have the opportunity, and gamers will have to account for that on their farm.

5) Using pufferfish as sensors

A player-constructed sensor using a pufferfish (Image via @Docm77/Twitter)

Minecraft's pufferfish inflate when they detect the presence of danger. This means that players, armor stands, and most mobs (in Java Edition) that get too close to this creature can cause it to increase in size. Interestingly enough, this inflation process creates a redstone signal, which can be used as a sensor to detect entities.

Pufferfish sensors can be used in various designs involving base defenses, lighting, and even secret entranceways. As long as the entity involved upsets the pufferfish, the sensor should work flawlessly.

