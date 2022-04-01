Top 5 uses of buckets in Minecraft

One of Minecraft's most versatile tools, buckets have a plethora of applications that serve many different purposes depending on a player's aims.

Since buckets can perform so many different tasks, it doesn't hurt for both new and veteran Minecraft players to brush up on their functions. This is especially true considering that each new update to Minecraft can potentially bring changes to items and tools, so it doesn't hurt to remain appraised of any major differences in tools between versions.

Fortunately, buckets have remained one of the more consistent items in the game, so players should largely know what to expect from them when they're used.

Minecraft: The best uses for buckets as of version 1.18

5) Surviving falls from a high spot

Splashing water onto the ground during a fall can prevent fall damage (Image via u/13thplayer/Reddit)

Sometimes players have to scale precarious heights in Minecraft and don't have the luxury of Feather Fall enchantment. This can sometimes result in players taking unintended falls, which can often end in dire consequences, possibly even killing the players with fall damage. However, with a bucket of water, Minecraft players can potentially avoid catastrophe.

While in freefall, players can use their buckets to place water on the ground right before they make hit the ground. If done correctly, the players will land in the water and avoid any fall damage. It takes some practice and timing, so players will want to try it out in an environment where they won't need to worry about losing their items. It is advised that players store their items in chests and set a respawn point closeby before attempting the MLG trick.

4) Removing status effects

Milk buckets can remove many harmful status effects (Image via Mojang)

When a bucket is used on a cow, goat, or mooshroom in Minecraft, it's possible to obtain a bucket of milk in return. When the milk is consumed, players are cleansed of almost any status effect (with the exception of beacon abilities, conduit power, and Hero of the Village). This makes milk buckets an excellent all-purpose cure when dealing with certain mobs like wither skeletons or bees, where players have the potential to be afflicted with damaging effects like Wither or Poison.

As a result, milk buckets become incredibly helpful in places like nether fortresses where wither skeletons abound. Since milk can be obtained from easily-accessible mobs like cows, it never hurts to keep at least one bucket on-hand..

3) Creating cauldrons for dyeing (Bedrock Edition)

Buckets and dyes can create dying stations out of cauldrons (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, players can take using buckets on cauldron blocks one step further. Normally, it's possible for players to take a water bucket and use it to fill a cauldron.

However, in Bedrock Edition, players can fill a cauldron with a bucket and then add dye to the cauldron's mix, making the cauldron into a dying station. Here, players can dye multiple items at a time simply by using the appropriate item in the cauldron.

However, players should note that each dyeing of an item will reduce the water level of the cauldron, so Minecraft players may need to make refill the cauldron multiple times to dye everything they need. Players can even mix dyes together within a cauldron after water is applied via bucket to make several different colors.

2) Transporting underwater mobs

Axolotls and many other aquatic creatures can be transported via bucket (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players who may be interested in starting an aquarium or aquatic life preserve can use buckets to do so. Many different forms of underwater mobs are capable of being transported in a water bucket before they get placed in a different location.

Overall, five different water mobs can be captured alive and transported in a water bucket: Cod, salmon, pufferfish, tropical fish, and axolotls. As a matter of fact, buckets of tropical fish are the only way to feed axolotls by hand, as the little critters will only eat live fish.

However, players should be careful not to place their underwater mobs in the same area as their axolotls. They may be cute but they're highly aggressive towards other underwater dwellers in Minecraft.

1) Transporting liquid blocks

Even liquids like lava can be transported via bucket (Image via Waifu Simulator 27/Youtube)

It may be the simplest way to use a bucket in Minecraft, but it's still among the best. Simply being able to move liquid blocks is incredibly important in many different contexts.

Whether players are removing water from a flooded area or making lava pits for a looming fortress, buckets are an excellent choice for moving and removing the dangerous liquid block. Considering the alternative involves placing and removing blocks to control a liquid's flow, buckets make the process much easier by comparison.

