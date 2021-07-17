Top 5 uses of geodes in Minecraft 1.17 update

Geodes in Minecraft were implemented as a major part of the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 expansion update.

Each chunk has a 1 in 53 chance of containing a geode. This means geodes are a fairly common sight throughout the game world. Players looking for geodes can find them specifically between the levels Y = 0 and Y = 70.

Geodes are filled with unique goodies and can be highly lucrative, especially if players haven't come across them in the past.

To help out those who are new to Minecraft 1.17, this article will explain all of the best things players can do with a geode.

5 best things to do with a geode in Minecraft

#5 Collect smooth basalt blocks

Smooth basalt blocks create a unique looking pattern when placed next to each other

Smooth basalt naturally spawns as part of the geode structure. Unlike many of the other blocks found inside a geode, however, smooth basalt can also be obtained by smelting regular basalt.

Although smooth basalt has limited practical uses, it has a unique rough exterior look, making it great for certain types of rustic builds.

#4 Collect calcite blocks

Calcite is another esthetic block that is exclusively generated inside geodes, within the middle layer to be exact.

Since calcite is generated within geodes only, players wanting to use this block in survival mode are forced to first locate a geode.

#3 Collect amethyst blocks

Amethyst blocks have a unique mystical look to them

Another block that can only be found inside a geode is the amethyst block. These purple-tinted blocks are funky-looking, with vibrant colors that are sure to look great within a variety of building styles.

Amethyst blocks also boast the unique property of producing soothing chime-like music when walked over or struck by an airborne object. This allows players to create their own unique set of melodies.

#2 Collect amethyst shards

Amethyst shards are a vital component in the crafting recipe of both the spyglass and tinted glass.

The only way to currently obtain amethyst shards in Minecraft is via a budding amethyst block. This is a special type of amethyst block only found inside geodes.

In order to maximize returns, players can use a pickaxe enchanted with fortune when mining amethyst shards to significantly increase the quantity dropped.

#1 Set up an amethyst shard automatic farm

As previously mentioned, amethyst shards only form on top of budding amethyst blocks. Unfortunately, there is currently no way to pick up budding amethyst blocks, so players must rely on geodes to generate them. If a lot of amethyst shards are required, this can quickly become a tedious and lengthy process.

With a bit of ingenuity, however, players can set up their own automated amethyst shard farm using a simple redstone circuit. The circuit operates directly inside the geode and automatically trims amethyst shards once grown, depositing them inside a chest for later access.

