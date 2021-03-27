Top 5 uses for seeds in Minecraft

Minecraft seeds are a large part of seasoned players' gameplay.

Players share world seeds in the community for several reasons, and new players may not know about them or how they're used. One thing beginners will notice is the seed category, where a list of numbers sits when they look into their settings in a new world. In some cases, a seed is a combination of letters and numbers or words.

The lists of seeds can range from those perfect for speedrunners to others that make survival just a little more interesting. This article shows five things that players can use Minecraft seeds for.

Five best uses for seeds in Minecraft

#1 - Finding specific structures

A woodland mansion in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players may have trouble finding specific structures in Minecraft. An excellent way to combat this problem is to look for a seed that others have found. Most seed lists come with coordinates to locations of interest, including mansions like the one shown above, ocean monuments, and different temples in Minecraft.

#2 - Biome preference

Biomes can be of many types, including ocean (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to either building something in Minecraft or just trying to survive, the location can be a crucial feature. The infinite worlds that players spawn in may not have their desired biome nearby.

#3 - Speedrunning

Starting off at a site with everything nearby is just the best feeling! (Image via Mojang)

How easy would a speedrun be if players just spawned near a place that had everything they needed. There are lists of seeds for them to use that are ideal for speedruns in Minecraft. Each one mentioned is likely to have coordinates set aside for different things that players require.

#4 - Village density

The quiet village life must be something! (Image via Mojang)

Some players may be more interested in interacting with non-hostile mobs and living the villager life. Those who prefer being near several villages may look for seeds with a high village density.

#5 - Ore hunting

There is a seed for every type of player out there (Image via Mojang)

Players can experience trouble looking for specific materials in Minecraft. In some cases, they look for lists of world seeds giving coordinates to a particular ore like diamond or copper when version 1.17 comes out. Lists of seeds that include an abundance of diamonds have been relatively popular for a long time in Minecraft.

