Top 5 uses of signs in Minecraft

There are so many blocks in Minecraft that can be used for multiple reasons outside of their original intended use, one of those being signs.

Signs are non-solid Minecraft blocks, meaning that entities can walk directly through signs and other blocks cannot be placed directly onto them. Although non-solid, signs do have certain properties that can be of use to players in many ways.

These blocks are actually quite versatile. Here are some of the best ways Minecraft players can use signs to their advantage in-game.

The best uses of Minecraft signs

5) Intended use

Image via Minecraft

Perhaps the most obvious use of signs in Minecraft is exactly that: a sign. Players can label their areas or post messages by adding text to signs when placed.

The only limitation with text on signs is the character limit. Otherwise, gamers can write anything they want.

Signs can be helpful in navigating a world by using them as checkpoints with directions, labeling certain crops in farms, and any other situation in which visible words are necessary on a Minecraft server.

4) Traps

A devious way to use signs in Minecraft is in traps. Sometimes traps are created for mobs to fall into, but other times these are built on SMP servers as a means of tricking friends. Signs are one block that can be used in many different types of traps.

For example, when creating a trap that involves falling from a great height in an enclosed area, players might want to use signs on each block to prevent anyone else from placing a block to save themselves. If there is a sign on every block within the trap, no other block can be placed since signs are non-solid.

3) Redirection of water or lava flow

Image via Minecraft

One interesting use of Minecraft signs is the item’s ability to redirect water or lava flow. Even though signs are non-solid, they can still be of powerful use in this regard.

This use may come in handy in a number of different scenarios in which a player is in harm's way due to the oncoming flow of water or lava. Interestingly, signs are not flammable despite being made out of wood. This can be extremely helpful when encountering lava with limited resources.

2) Add dimension to builds

Image via Minecraft

It can be tricky to create Minecraft builds with intricate designs because the game is made almost entirely out of cubical blocks. This, of course, limits the options in terms of builds.

However, signs can add subtle yet effective depth to any Minecraft build. Signs do not have to have text on them and they can simply be placed blank. They are thin and slab-like, so using blank signs of any wood type can help emphasize certain areas of a build.

1) Furnace Fuel

Image via Minecraft

Most Minecraft items made out of wood can be used as fuel in furnaces. Signs are no exception.

When signs are crafted, there will always be three items obtained from one crafting recipe. Sometimes, gamers only need one sign at that moment. Luckily, the extra signs can be quick substitutes for fuel if needed.

One sign will cook or smelt one other item.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul