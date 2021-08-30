Top 5 ways to destroy end crystals in Minecraft

End crystals are some of the most explosive items in Minecraft. They are found atop the tall obsidian towers that help guard the ender dragon in the end dimension.

In order to defeat the ender dragon and beat the game, Minecraft players must first break every end crystal. Otherwise, the dragon’s health will continually heal, and any damage inflicted upon the mob will be for nothing.

It is possible to kill the ender dragon quickly without destroying the end crystals, but this is not easy. Most Minecraft gamers will likely be better off taking the time to rid the arena of the explosives.

Once every end crystal is destroyed, they will be set to beat the ender dragon. Every Minecraft user prefers their own in-game strategies, and luckily, there are multiple creative ways to break end crystals.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

Different methods of destroying end crystals in Minecraft

5) Climbing

Towering up is one method many Minecraft players use (Image via Minecraft)

Many Minecraft players will tower up the obsidian spikes, typically using blocks, to hit the end crystals up close. This is a common method, effective but also time-consuming and risky.

Firstly, they can waste precious time by stacking blocks just to get to the top of an obsidian tower. Secondly, the ender dragon can easily fling players off their towers at any given moment, which can have fatal results. Finally, the crystals themselves could kill users if blown up too close to them.

For these reasons, climbing up the towers to destroy the end crystals is not the most effective way. It is, however, a good option for gamers who do not have good aim.

4) Eggs

Destroying end crystals is one of the many uses of eggs (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, eggs are a great option to use against end crystals. They can be thrown from afar as projectiles, and with good enough aim, just a single egg can blow up an end crystal.

Chickens are constantly dropping eggs in Minecraft worlds — so much so that gamers often pick them up on accident from just walking by a group of chickens. Eggs will stack up fast, so users might as well put them to use when they venture off to fight the ender dragon.

3) Snowballs

Super snowy biomes can help gamers in the long run (Image via Minecraft)

Snowballs are yet another item that can be used as projectiles for destroying end crystals. They can be used in the same way as eggs in that with good aim, players can easily throw a snowball and destroy an end crystal.

This method might be helpful for those who happen to spend a lot of time in a snowy biome prior to going into the end. In the case of a Minecraft world with lots of snow, snowballs should be easy to collect.

2) Bow and arrow

The classic weapon of choice for end crystals (Image via Minecraft)

The bow and arrow is the classic way to destroy end crystals in Minecraft. This is most gamers’ go-to method, especially since it is a bit easier to aim using a tool designated for that very purpose.

Similarly, crossbows can be an excellent weapon to use in this instance. Most players use a bow or crossbow to blow up the end crystals, so they can also use their arrows to hit the dragon as it flies.

Gamers just need to be sure they have enough arrows to get the job done.

1) Ender pearls

With enough ender pearls, gamers can use them to destroy end crystals (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most interesting and quickest ways to destroy end crystals in Minecraft is through ender pearls. Like eggs or snowballs, ender pearls can be used as projectiles to be thrown at the crystals, which will cause them to blow up.

Of course, every Minecraft gamer knows what happens when an ender pearl is thrown: teleportation. So, not only will the ender pearl destroy the crystal (if the pearl is successfully thrown in the right place), but the player who throws the pearl will teleport to the top of the tower.

From there, they can keep teleporting from tower to tower as they quickly destroy every crystal one by one. Once atop a tower, the others should be much easier to access.

If users can collect enough ender pearls for this method, it is definitely worth a try. This method is effective but will also take some practice to perfect.

Also read: 5 best ways to fight the ender dragon in Minecraft

Edited by Ravi Iyer