Top 5 ways to get XP in Minecraft quickly before 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update releases

Experience points have always been a valuable resource in Minecraft. Using XP, players can repair items, apply powerful enchantments, rename name tags, and more.

In Minecraft, players can obtain XP through many different methods. Smelting items and killing mobs are some of the common ways to gain experience points. This article shares some of the best ways to get experience points in Minecraft.

Top ways to get XP in Minecraft

#5 - Classic mob tower

The classic mob tower is one of the first mob farm beginners builds in Minecraft. Even though this design is pretty old, the mob tower farm is still an amazing XP farm. Players can make a classic mob tower to get XP, and valuable mob drops such as bows, arrows, bones, enchanted gear, and more.

This farm abuses Minecraft's natural mob spawning mechanism to spawn hostile mobs. When the light level is below seven, hostile mobs will start to spawn. In a classic mob tower, a huge dark room spawns hostile mobs that fall down the tube into a kill chamber.

#4 - AFK fishing

AFK fish farm is a cheap way to get experience points in Minecraft. Before the 1.16 nether update, players could get useful loot items such as enchanted books and saddles. Players in older versions can still use this design to get loot and XP.

YouTuber Xisumavoid has shared a step-by-step guide on how to build an AFK fish farm. Sadly for players, this design only produces fish and XP. now

#3 - Spawner-based mob farm

Spawners are one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft. These unobtainable blocks generate in dungeons, mineshafts, fortresses, and bastions. A spawner will spawn mobs whenever a player is nearby.

Using their natural mechanism, players can create XP farms. With an auto-clicker, players can create an automatic AFK XP farm in Minecraft.

#2 - Villager Trading

Villagers are one of the best mobs in Minecraft. By giving them professions, players can trade many valuable items such as diamond weapons, tools, emeralds, food, and more.

While trading, villagers also drop tons of XP orbs. Since villagers reset their trades every day, players can rely on villagers for experience levels.

#1 - Gold farm

Using the high spawn rate of zombie piglins in the nether realm, players can create a gold + XP farm in Minecraft. When a player hurts a zombie piglin, all nearby zombie piglins will start attacking that player.

Using their natural behavior, players can easily lure them into a death trap and kill them to obtain XP and gold in Minecraft.

