Top 5 ways to make the Nether safer in Minecraft

The Nether is one of the scariest places in Minecraft. When a player enters the game, they are usually greeted with a peaceful overworld. However, as soon as they go through the obsidian portal, they enter the hellish Nether realm. It is filled with mysterious hostile creatures, lava lakes, and falls.

The main reasons to visit this place are to gather certain important and valuable items and to travel farther and faster in the overworld with multiple portals. However, the place might be quite daunting and horrifying for new players. Here are a few ways in which they can secure the areas where they travel and make them safer for future use.

5 best ways to make the Nether safer in Minecraft

5) Making safehouses

Safehouse around the portal is also important (Image via Minecraft)

While venturing deep into the hellish realm, players can make small panic shelters or safehouses whenever they want a break and relax. The Nether can be a stressful place to be, and these safehouses can give players a break if they wish. They can store some chests with food and even some decorations here.

4) Spawn proofing

Using carpets or torches to spawn proof (Image via Minecraft)

Several mobs in the realm are hostile toward players and can easily kill them if they aren't alert. Spawn-proofing can ensure that no ground mob spawns near players. This can be done by placing torches, half slabs, or even carpets wherever possible. However, ghasts can still spawn as they are flying creatures.

3) Making bridges

Creating a bridge (Image via Minecraft)

New players usually enter the realm and start exploring it right away. This is not the best way to be safe as the terrain is quite irregular, and players can easily fall through a hole into the lava or take fall damage. Hence, they must build strong bridges covered from all four sides so that they can travel in the realm without any danger to their lives.

2) Having fire resistance potions

Fire resistance (Image via Minecraft)

The Nether is a fiery place filled with lava and a few fire-related mobs. Hence, fire resistance potions can make life a lot easier for players. Fire resistance potions essentially prevent players from taking any sort of damage from burning. Players can even fall into lava and not take any damage.

1) Going to the Nether roof

Roof of the realm (Image via Minecraft)

If players solely want to access the realm to travel far off in the overworld, they can access the bedrock roof of the realm and freely roam around and make portals to travel far and wide in the overworld. Technically, if a player walks one block in the hellish realm, they travel up to eight blocks in the overworld. The roof does not have any mobs or lava, making it extremely safe.

Players can throw an ender pearl at the edge of the last layer of bedrock to teleport to the roof. Then, with a piston technique, one block of bedrock can be broken, and the main realm can be accessed as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

