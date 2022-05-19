Top 5 ways to repopulate a village in Minecraft

Villages are the heart and soul of a Minecraft world in many ways. Players can obtain almost everything required for a successful survival mode run in these large structures. Teeming with life, villages contain essential elements like food, resources, imported items, and most importantly, multiple villager mobs. A village has a certain number of villagers inside it. However, this number can turn into zero if proper precautions are not taken by players.

Whether it is due to an illager attack or an undead mob, there are occasional instances where an entire village is wiped out by the mobs in Minecraft. However, there are a few methods that allow players to deal with such situations, such as trying to repopulate that village. There are a few ways to bring villagers back to abandoned villages in Minecraft, and this article lists five of the best methods for doing so.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: 5 best methods to bring villagers back into a village

5) Converting zombie Villagers

Zombie villagers are variants of zombies that look similar to villagers. Zombie villagers have a 5% chance to spawn as a group. If a zombie villager happens to kill a regular villager, that villager might turn into a zombie villager.

A great way to hunt for more villagers is to mark out a small area near the village and keep checking for zombie villager spawns in the area. When and if the mobs spawn, players should make sure to follow them to the village. Once inside the village, players can cure the zombie villagers.

4) Nether portals

This method is quite efficient if players are transporting villagers across large distances. For players who might not know, traveling one block in the Nether dimension is equivalent to travelling eight blocks in the overworld. This means that players can easily transport villagers across large distances in less time, provided that the passage through the Nether is safe.

3) Boats and minecarts

Using boats and minecarts to transfer villagers from one point to another is one of the most popular tricks in the game. Many Minecraft players do it to collect enough villagers for trading, while others use it to repopulate a village. This method ensures that the villager does not run away during the course of being transported from one point to the other. Boats can be moved over any surface, and players can place railway tracks almost anywhere to use minecarts.

2) Bell N'Beds

To use this method, the player needs a bell and some beds. As most players know, every village has a bell towards the center that, when rung, prompts the village's inhabitants to run into their houses. This can be used to the player's advantage if a villager wanders off and leaves the village but does not despawn. Ringing the bell at night has the highest probability of getting the attention of such villagers.

1) Creative mode

If everything else fails, Minecraft players can take the easy way out and spawn villagers using villager spawn eggs from the creative mode menu. This gives players the freedom to spawn as many villagers as they like and use them for various purposes. For example, players can spawn one villager for each profession in the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete