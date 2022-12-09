Top 5 weird Minecraft MLG tricks you may not know

Minecraft entails players traversing all kinds of terrain, thus risking massive fall damage at times. Many of them die after falling off a mountain or in a ravine.

Over the years, the community has come up with several ways to protect themselves. Performing an MLG, which involves using an item or a block to negate fall damage by reducing the speed of the fall, is quite common among players.

While the most popular MLG trick is to use a water bucket, there are a few rare and weird tricks that you can use as well. If you are new to the game, you may not have even heard of them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Cobweb MLG and 4 other uncommon MLG tricks in Minecraft

5) Boat MLG

Boats can also save players if they place and sit on it as quickly as possible in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Boats are mostly used to traverse vast bodies of water, but they can also help in preventing fall damage. One of the most iconic MLGs in the history of the game was performed by famous content creator Dream when he quickly made a boat to save himself from fall damage.

However, implementing this MLG trick is extremely difficult as players need to be quick to place and sit in the boat right before hitting the ground.

4) Slime block MLG

Slime blocks allow players to bounce rather than take fall damage in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Slime blocks are often used to create a jumping board or any redstone contraption. Since entities can bounce off the block without taking any damage, it is possible for players to take advantage of that feature and perform an MLG.

When placed before hitting the ground, it will allow players to consistently bounce as their jump height reduces. This is a fun way to perform an MLG in the game.

3) Cobweb MLG

Cobwebs drastically slow down entities in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As many players know, cobwebs naturally form in mineshafts where spider spawners are present. Whenever any entity comes into contact with cobwebs, their movement speed drastically reduces.

This concept can be used to perform an MLG. Whenever players are about to fall from great heights, they can place a cobweb instantly to reduce their falling speed. Consequently, they will suffer less fall damage.

2) Scaffolding MLG

Scaffolding blocks slow players down when they're crouching in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Scaffolding is a lesser-known block in the game used primarily for constructing tall structures. Players can easily travel vertically with the help of these blocks. Upon crouching, they can slowly descend from the tower of scaffolding blocks.

To perform an MLG, gamers have to place the block before falling and press crouch as soon as they touch its surface. This will instantly slow them down and negate the fall damage.

1) Rideable mobs MLG

Any rideable mob can be used to perform an MLG in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

This may be one of the weirdest MLG tricks in the game as it involves sitting on a rideable mob right before hitting the ground. Mobs like horses, llamas, and donkeys are rideable even when they are not tamed.

Hence, if players falling from a great height happen to have some rideable mobs right underneath, they can time their right-click to sit on the mobs instead of hitting the ground. Of course, this MLG can rarely be performed as it is not often that falling players have rideable mobs under them.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes