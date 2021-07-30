Top 5 worst biomes to spawn in Minecraft

When players open up Minecraft and enter a new survival game, many ideal biomes come to mind. Lots of biomes in Minecraft are ideal for players to spawn in, as they are often filled with plenty of trees, plenty of naturally generated caves and even naturally generated villages.

However, there are some unfortunate players who spawn in biomes that are barren and unable to provide support immediately after spawning. Listed below are the top 5 worst biomes for players to spawn in when playing Minecraft.

Worst Biomes in Minecraft

#5 - Extreme Hills

Image via Reddit

The Extreme Hills biome is considered the normal mountain variant. It is pretty bare, as the biome features lots of stone and grass terrain, and the occasional oak and spruce trees, although there are not many of either. Not only is it almost empty, extreme hills are also a challenge to climb, and can be dangerous at some points, making it a nasty biome to spawn in.

#4 - Taiga

Image via Reddit

The taiga biome in Minecraft is a colder and more dense counterpart to regular forest biomes. In taigas, only spruce trees spawn, and they are more tall than wide, which can make mining for materials somewhat hard. One of the main reasons players might not want to spawn in this biome is because it is dense enough for players to get lost in.

#3 - Snowy Tundra

Image via Minecraft Seeds

In Minecraft, Snowy Tundras are an uncommon snowy and ice biome, where trees and other items spawn infrequently, causing the landscape to be mostly bare. Lakes and waterways are also uncommon, as they will freeze over almost instantly, meaning materials such as sugar cane cannot generate naturally or when planted. Because of the cold and empty landscape, this biome is not ideal.

#2 - Gravelly Mountains

Image via Reddit

Gravelly mountains (or gravelly hills) is a rare mountain variant where gravel replaces the top layers of a mountain, rather than the usual stone and grass. Since gravel replaces most of the grass, trees are very few and far between, making the biome relatively barren, which in turn makes this a bad biome for players to spawn in.

#1 - Ocean

Image via Reddit

Any Minecraft player knows that spawning in the middle of the ocean is the worst thing ever. There is no land (unless the player is lucky), and even so, small islands will rarely have trees. With no trees or land in sight, players will usually quit the game and start up a new one, although some are willing to take on the challenge of spawning in the ocean.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod