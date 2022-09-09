5 best Minecraft mods for caves in 2022

A new dungeon from the Extended Caves mod (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft’s caves are one of the most iconic parts of the game for a large portion of the player base. There have been multiple changes to how caves generate over time, with the latest being the Caves and Cliffs updates that added new cave biomes.

Detailed below are the five best mods available for Minecraft as of 2022 that totally revamp or update caves as a whole or certain parts of caves, such as mineshafts, dungeons, and ravines.

5 Minecraft mods that add loot, structures, and more to caves

5) Extended Caves

The Extended Caves mod is a mod by Polyvalord. It aims to make caves more interesting to explore by adding extra loot, plants, and even some structures.

For example, caves will be filled with different pots, and much like The Legend of Zelda, these pots can be broken by players to get loot. There are two kinds of pots, with clay pots being common and quartz pots being rare.

There are four different new mushrooms added to the game, with sweet mushrooms being a food source. Goldishrooms are edible mushrooms that will grant Haste I, and shinyshrooms will grant players Haste II. They can also be combined in Sticky Stew and will grant players Haste III upon being consumed. The lumishroom is a mushroom that exists as a light source.

There is also a custom dungeon and three different cabins within the mod, all of which contain treasure pots for adventurous players.

4) YUNG’s Better Mineshafts

The first of several YUNGNICKYOUNG mods that are featured on this list is YUNG’s Better Mineshafts. This mod completely revamps the vanilla mineshafts. Vanilla mineshafts are simple interconnected straight lines, but YUNG’s mineshafts are dynamic webs of varied tunnels that are more confusing to navigate than vanilla ones.

There are 12 total different mineshaft biome variants, with a totally customizable config file within the mod, allowing players to customize the experience to suit them. There are also new structures added to the mineshafts, such as abandoned workstations and cellars.

3) YUNG’s Better Dungeons

One of the most iconic structures within the game, especially for players that have played the game since before a lot of the more modern structures were added, is the classic dungeon. These are cubic structures made of mossy cobblestone with a mob spawner at the center and one or two chests.

The mod, however, totally revamps dungeons and also adds three entirely new types of dungeons: catacombs, undead fortresses, and spider caves.

2) Advanced Mining Dimension

This mod by henkelmax is perfect for players who enjoy the mining part of Minecraft above all else. The Advanced Mining Dimension mod adds a new dimension to Minecraft that consists entirely of caves.

This means that players can mine and explore to their heart's content. If they bring some saplings, players won't have to return to the overworld for huge swaths of time, assuming they are willing to dig out spots large enough to grow trees and are willing to wait on these trees to grow.

The mod does not add or change anything to how caves are generated. It simply allows players infinite caves and a dimension specialized for them. So players wanting an overhaul of caves should look elsewhere.

1) YUNG’s Better Caves

Better Caves is the final and probably most iconic of YUNG's overhaul mods. The mod is effectively a community-made Caves and Cliffs update. The mod has totally revamped caves, making them small, unassuming tunnels near the surface that balloon into insane labyrinths as players get deeper.

There are many new types of caves, including lava caverns, underground lakes and rivers, flooded caverns, and much more. The mod also features a detailed and extensive configuration file, meaning that players can make the experience truly personalized. The icing on the cake is that all of YUNG's mods work together, allowing for the entirety of Minecraft's underground to be overhauled.

There's a reason YUNG's name appears on this list three times. They know what they're doing and make some of the best mods for Minecraft.

