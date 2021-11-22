5 best Minecraft seeds for rivers (2021)

When players start a new world in Minecraft, they spawn in a randomly generated world. The spawn could be anywhere; it could be in a huge open field in the plains biome, in a village, or even inside the supremely rare mushroom biome. However, using “seeds” players can control which worlds they play in and what entities and structures they want to exist in that world. Seeds represent a string of numbers associated with a Minecraft world.

Rivers are some of the most common, useful, and naturally generated entities in Minecraft. They can be used to ride boats or simply to collect water or grow crops. Areas with rivers near them are ideal for building due to water being in close proximity. This article will list the best Minecraft seeds for rivers.

Minecraft: 5 best seeds for rivers in 2021

5) Mesa with multiple rivers (Seed: 300001)

A Mesa biome with rivers spread across and around it (Image via Minecraft)

This unique Minecraft seed spawns players within an extensive Mesa biome with a bunch of rivers strewn across its surface. As Mesa biomes contain many different varieties of Terracota, players can build a base here and collect Terracotta for building or decoration.

The abundance of rivers in the immediate radius of the spawn can enable players to farm black ink as well, as it is dropped from squids, which can be found in the surrounding rivers.

4) Forest with surrounding river (Seed: 57275)

A forest with a surrounding river (Image via Stingray Productions on YouTube)

This seed spawns players in the middle of a forest biome, surrounded by a huge, winding river. A pack of wolves can be found not far from spawn. The forest has an abundance of trees and a stone mountain close by, making this spawn the perfect start for any survival player or builder.

3) Desert temple and river at spawn (Seed: 12947)

A desert temple and river at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

This fascinating seed spawns the player right beside a desert pyramid. Desert pyramid complexes play host to desert temples, which contain some of the most valuable loot in Minecraft. A river can be seen flowing adjacent to the desert pyramid, with a savanna biome right across the river. These factors make this seed a good choice for survival.

2) Eroded Badlands and river (Seed: 15913680)

This vibrant seed spawns players into one of the rarer variants of the Badlands biome, the Eroded Badlands. The spawn is next to a river, and a bunch of other biomes, including a Mesa and a desert, can be found in the vicinity of this seed’s spawn.

1) Oak forest with large river (Seed: 7011)

A river on the edge of an oak forest (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in the middle of an oak forest biome. The surface is covered with trees, and the forest is closely surrounded by a large river, making this is one of the best survival spawns out there, perfect for setting up a starter base.

Rivers are some of the most majestic entities in Minecraft. The bubbling sound of a river is enough to calm any panicking players down, make them enjoy the serene and beautiful view Minecraft presents.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

