Top 5 worst biomes to spawn in Minecraft

Minecraft is full of different kinds of biomes, each with its own unique environmental factors and mobs that roam the world. Most commonly, when players start the game and spawn into the world, they usually start from the plains.

However, when they die on their adventure, the game respawns them across a random biome to start over with their resources. While some of them offer good loot and resources and are safe to explore, others make their lives a living hell.

Often, players use Java commands to teleport and move across several biomes in Minecraft, which is only possible if they are playing the game for a longer period of time. However, others have to bear with the consequences the biomes throw at them so they find themselves helpless when they are stuck in a tough situation.

While some serve as great spawn points, others prove to be the worst that players truly hate. Here's a list of the top five worst biomes to spawn in Minecraft.

5 biomes that negatively affect players in Minecraft

1) Desert

Surviving in a Minecraft Desert biome is as tough as it is in real life. Starting the journey by spawning in a desert can prove to be one of the worst things that can happen to a player. There are only a handful of resources that they can farm to survive if they do not have good armor or weapons in their inventory.

The desert biome serves as one of the harshest and most unforgiving biomes of Minecraft, as it comes with its own challenges. It features an incredibly flat landscape, which makes hiding from hostile mobs, especially phantoms and husks, an extremely difficult job.

Moreover, it is also almost entirely devoid of food and water, so surviving in this biome is not easy. The worst part is the non-availability of materials to build a structurally-sound shelter that players can use to rest or protect themselves.

2) Deep Ocean

While the desert is unforgiving and lacks water, the deep ocean is equally harsh with no sign of land but with an additional threat of sea creatures. Being an ocean biome alone makes this pretty unhabitable for Minecraft players as it can go on for miles without any hope of seeing land or food.

Unlike normal ocean biomes, the deep ocean may contain deep underwater ravines. They are lined with hot magma blocks that create bubble columns and sink those who swim by, with their strong current. Light almost never reaches the ocean floor due to its depth. Thus, it allows drowned players to easily spawn in this area, which is one of the harshest biomes in the game.

3) Snowy Tundra

The Snowy Tundra is an expansive biome that looks just like normal plains but is covered in heavy snow. It has only a limited number of trees, which makes it hard for players to gather wood and resources from it.

Additionally, the only mobs that Minecraft players can find here are rabbits and polar bears as opposed to pigs, chickens, and many more in warmer areas. Moreover, the skeleton stray that roams the snowy biome shoots arrows of slowness that can be extremely irritating to the ones hit by it.

4) Gravelly Mountains

Gravelly Mountains is a mountain-style biome in Minecraft that is considered dangerous and is made up of gravel rather than grass blocks. When players climb up mountains or climb down caves here, they need to be extremely careful of their surroundings.

During their activity, the blocks might break and fall on the player's head and suffocate them, ultimately leading to their death. Apart from this, it gets extremely difficult to chop down trees. Due to the high presence of gravel, there isn't much growth of trees or plants here.

5) Badlands

Badlands is a rare biome that looks similar to a desert, with the main difference being that the regular gold-like-sand is replaced with red sand. Moreover, mounds of various-colored terracotta that are generated throughout the region can also be seen.

Cacti and dead bushes are the only vegetation that one will be able to see and farm with. However, the unique thing that sets this biome apart is that passive Minecraft mobs do not spawn here, unlike in the desert where rabbits do spawn. This in turn makes the players unable to gather any raw food items, leaving them starving for hunger.

