Top 7 fun and cool Minecraft commands

Minecraft is a sandbox game in which players can not only enjoy the normal survival mode but also enter creative mode and play around with the world as much as they want. Since the title encourages players to do this, it has a dedicated cheats toggle, which lets them enter certain commands to change several aspects of the world.

Here are some of the coolest commands players can use in Mojang's title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Fun commands to check out in Minecraft

7) gamerule

Gamerule has several subcommands that players can use in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Gamerule is one of the most important commands because it essentially changes several rules and regulations on which the game operates.

The moment players input '/gamerule', several options will pop up. For example, they can stop the day-night cycle and even increase or decrease the random tick rate to slow down or speed up certain activities.

6) spectate

Spectate command allows players to spectate the game from an entity's perspective in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Spectate is another fascinating command that allows players to see from the perspective of any entity around them. However, they must be in spectator mode for it to work. First, they can input the command, followed by the target entity they want to spectate, and then enter their own name.

However, there is also an alternate way of simply right-clicking on an entity while in spectator mode to see what that mob sees.

5) time

Players can change the time of day in Minecraft through this command (Image via Mojang)

Those who are new to the game might not know about the time command, but players can change the time of day with it.

They can either select from the four predefined time windows after inputting the 'set' command, or they can select any number from 1 to 24000, which are essentially ticks.

4) ride

With this command, players can ride any mob and make other mobs ride each other (Image via Mojang)

Ride is a relatively new command that was recently added to Minecraft. As the name suggests, this command allows players to ride any and all mobs in the game. Furthermore, it also allows one mob to ride the other.

Once players type the '/ride' command, they need to input the rider and type in 'mount' followed by the entity on which the rider should sit. Once the entire command is input correctly, one entity will start riding the other.

3) place

Place command allows players to create any pre-existing structure anywhere in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

In the game world, every structure has a specific place or realm to generate. However, with the place command, the player has complete control over generating any structure anywhere in the in-game world.

For example, players can generate an end city in the Overworld or a woodland mansion in the Nether. They can type in the '/place' command, along with the structure, followed by the type of structure they want to generate.

2) teleport

Teleport command simply lets players instantly reach places in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name of the command suggests, '/teleport' or '/tp' will let players instantly move around the world.

Players can either type in the coordinates of the location they want to teleport to. After the main command, they should enter their own username and then type in the coordinates or location.

1) tick

Tick is a brand new command that allows players to change tick speed in the game (Image via Mojang)

The tick command is a brand-new addition to Minecraft and is currently only available in snapshot 23w43a. It allows players to alter the tick rate speed of any and all entities and activities in the game. For example, if the tick rate is set to 1, not only will the mobs walk and act extremely slowly, but even the player's character will walk slowly.

There are other settings in the command that allow players to freeze, unfreeze, sprint, and set tick rate as well.