Top 7 Minecraft mobs that deserve more variants

While every Minecraft player likes to see unique mobs, like the warden or shulker, added to the game, there is a second type of mob design that is just as valid, easier to create, and can add just as much variety and excitement to a world. This second type of new mob is mob variations, such as the already existing stray.

These variations take an already existing mob and put a new spin on it. Using the stray as an example, once again, they are a skeleton with better arrows and a cooler look.

But what other mobs might Mojang Studios be able to create variations of? This article explores more.

7 Minecraft mobs that could use extra variants

1) Fish

Fish are an interesting mob within Minecraft, as there are both generic fish and specific species within the game, such as pufferfish, cod, and salmon. This implies that Mojang plans to continue adding specific types of fish to the game.

New fish could give a lot of flair and life to biomes that can sometimes feel like Mojang has yet to finish the feature, such as desert fish, swamp fish, or even additional types of deep ocean fish.

2) Cats

A cat sitting on a player's bed (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cats, one of the more useful Minecraft pets in 1.20 due to their ability to repel creepers, are a rarity for the game as they have several different potential fur colors and designs. There are even some fur designs for cats in the game modelled off of specific real-world pet cats.

Due to their immense in-game popularity and the sheer amount of potential fur patterns that a cat can have, Mojang should consider adding even more fur varieties to these adorable feline friends.

3) Dogs

A tamed plain wolf in armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's adorable tamed wolves have fewer design options than the game's cats. There is only one design for Minecraft wolves, which is pure white fur.

Mojang could easily spice up wolves by adding new fur colors and patterns, maybe even some referencing modern dog breeds, such as spotted Dalmatians or the iconic coloration of a German Shepherd or Husky. Mojang is already adding Minecraft wolf armor to keep dogs safe, so extra fur patterns to go along with it would be a great addition.

4) Turtles

A sea turtle with its eggs (Image via Mojang Studios)

The game features sea turtles that players can sometimes find on beaches while exploring. It would be interesting to see extra types of turtles added to similarly sunken biomes.

Snapping turtles, as an example, would fit in quite well with mangrove swamps. They could even act as a similar mob to wolves for the biome, hunting the passive frogs found in the biome. Maybe they could lay in wait, striking players who get too close.

5) Golems

Comment byu/mrmuffins_the_first from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Golems are perhaps the most interesting style of mob in Minecraft. They cannot spawn on their own; rather, they are created by sentient beings. Players, and technically endermen, can make both snow and iron golems, while villagers can spawn iron golems.

But given Minecraft's habit of tiering its materials, it would be exciting to see gold, diamond, and maybe even emerald golems. They could either be larger, harder to kill, offer more damaging variants, or have unique functions. For example, gold golems could be much weaker in terms of hearts but also much faster and more powerful, reflecting the speedy yet frail nature of gold tools.

6) Elementals

Most players were content to consider the blaze as a standalone mob. However, the recently added Minecraft breeze mob has changed this perspective, and now players are hoping that the Minecraft breeze might hint at new elementals with unique element-themed items.

Players are hoping for water and earth variants, as that would complete the four major fantasy elements and make for a full-feeling set of mobs. And with how interesting both blaze and breeze are, one can only hope Mojang fulfills this request.

7) Creepers

A charged creeper in a field (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creepers are an undeniably iconic Minecraft mob, with their pixelated faces becoming a logo synonymous with the game itself. And for years now, the community has requested and designed their own versions of elemental creepers.

These would be interesting variants to add to the game and an idea Mojang should consider. The charged creeper gives a good outline of what a creeper variant needs: an intimidating new look and a bit of extra power to their explosion.

Maybe Mojang could introduce biome-specific creepers or design dimensional variants so that the Nether and End both have a type of creeper to fight off. The potential is limitless.

With so many different potential combinations of mob and biome, it would be unreasonable to expect a unique mob for each combination. However, there are many interesting mob variations that Mojang could add to Minecraft.

With both the breeze and bogged being added in 1.21, Mojang seems to be moving in a direction to add more mob variations, which would be great and could lead to some amazing mobs.