Top 5 biome and mob vote losers Minecraft players want in future updates

Minecraft's fan votes are one of the most controversial aspects of the entire game. On the surface, they seem great—a way for Mojang to get direct player involvement and feedback on desired features. The issue arises because the vote is always between three features and is always pretty evenly split. This means the "losers" have a majority of the votes.

This has led to many vote losers ending up as beloved concepts that fans desperately want to see added to Minecraft in a future update.

The five of these features that fans are most hungry for are detailed below.

The 5 most desired Minecraft mob vote losers

5) Desert Revamp

An argument could be made that deserts are one of Minecraft's best survival biomes due to desert temples providing an abundance of incredible loot. However, despite their utility, they are also one of the game's most boring biomes to live in, explore, or even to look at. This made the idea of them being revamped quite enticing, but since it lost its biome vote, there's no telling when it'll happen.

The desert revamp differs from other community vote losers in that Mojang has confirmed that all the biome updates will happen eventually rather than being lost to time like the mob vote losers.

However, due to how slow major updates tend to be, there's no telling how long fans will be left high and dry on this desert update.

4) Rascal

The rascal was part of 2022's mob vote, alongside fellow loser the tuff golem and the winner of the vote in Minecraft's sniffer mob. This fellow would live underground and would play hide and seek with players. If found three times, the rascal would give the player gifts, with the example being an enchanted iron pickaxe. It is useful if the player's tools all break while mining.

It's easy to see why fans were disappointed that the rascal might never be added. The mob would throw a bit of playful spice into the deep underground—a nice change of pace from the regularly hostile mobs that inhabit caves.

3) Wildfire

The Wildfire mob, originally known as the hovering inferno, was actually part of Minecraft's first-ever mob vote back during MINECON Earth. It is a giant blaze with a body made of shields, making it hard to hurt. The mob would also have a dangerous shockwave attack and would spawn with a group of regular blazes to make the situation even scarier.

It would eventually lose to the phantom, widely regarded as one of Minecraft's most annoying mobs, so it should be no shock that the community wants this boss added in. The Wildfire is also unique in that it technically got added to Minecraft, but it was not the main game, as it was a boss featured in the Dungeons spin-off game. However, this makes Java and Bedrock players want it more.

2) Copper Golem

Copper golems were one of the more interesting mobs that have been featured in a vote thus far. They are a craftable golem, similar to snow and iron golems, but made of copper instead. They would slowly rust over time, but until that happened, they would act as RNG machines, randomly pressing buttons near them.

There are better RNG machines available through Redstone, but the ease of making a copper golem would be nice for more casual players. It was also just adorable, which is a huge part of the reason fans want it added in so badly.

1) Iceologer

The iceologer was meant to be a new illager type. Rather than living a comfortable life within Minecraft's elusive woodland mansions, they would be found on the game's mountaintops. They would attack players by throwing clouds of frozen ice to deal damage.

It's not surprising this is the mob vote mob the community most wants to see added. It's an overworld hostile mob that would appear in biomes that are visited frequently. It would have added a lot to the game's combat and exploration, and Mojang desperately needs to reconsider leaving it lost to Minecraft's update history.