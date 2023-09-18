Minecraft's collection of usable blocks has only expanded by leaps and bounds since the game's early days, and because of all the choices available, the community tends to forget about some of the blocks in the game. This can be for many reasons, including the blocks not being easy to obtain or not having the uses that players would prefer. Whatever the case, many blocks fall into this category.

Some aspects of Minecraft are going to be forgotten over time due to the number of blocks, items, and features available in the game. There are many implementations to keep track of, and more are being released regularly. For Minecraft fans who may be curious, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the blocks that have long been forgotten by a large chunk of the player base.

Top forgotten blocks in Minecraft as of the 1.20.1 update

10) Dried kelp blocks

Not too many Minecraft fans are clamoring to make dried kelp blocks these days (Image via Waysliu/Reddit)

Dried kelp blocks joined Minecraft in the 1.13 update but have fallen out of favor since then. Sure, players might grow kelp and dry it as a snack, but there aren't too many fans crafting dried kelp blocks anymore. This might have to do with the lack of use of the block outside of decorating. These blocks are also flammable, which isn't ideal for a building block.

While some fans continue to use dried kelp blocks occasionally, plenty of fans have already forgotten about them several updates after their debut.

9) Target blocks

Target blocks still have their uses, but many Minecraft fans have forgotten about them (Image via Mojang)

Crafted by the combination of redstone dust and hay bale blocks and obtained from ancient city loot chests, target blocks have fallen into relative obscurity. Although they still see some use in redstone machinery, fans have effectively forgotten about them for years.

Sure, a few players may still utilize them, but most of the fanbase simply doesn't think about target blocks anymore.

8) Lodestones

Not too many Minecraft players have much use for lodestones these days (Image via Mojang)

Lodestones certainly can be useful in some circumstances, maybe just not enough to justify using a netherite ingot to craft one. Compasses can be tethered to a lodestone block, allowing the compass to point back to it instead of a player's spawn location. However, besides that use, they're little more than a fancy-looking block.

This may be part of the reason why many fans have completely forgotten lodestones even exist. Furthermore, requiring eight chiseled stone bricks and a netherite ingot to craft one doesn't exactly sound enticing.

7) Chain command blocks

Chain command blocks have a cyan coloration (Image via Mojang)

Aside from some redstone engineers and server admins, there isn't much point to using the two variants of command blocks opposite the standard one. The chain command block undoubtedly has its uses thanks to its ability to execute commands every time it is triggered, but fans have simply stuck to the original command block.

While they can be used to create some pretty awesome builds, most Minecraft fans don't pay much mind to chain command blocks these days.

6) Repeat command blocks

Repeat command blocks have a purple color (Image via Mojang)

Much like chain command blocks, repeat command blocks have been forgotten by a wide swath of Minecraft players. Sure, players who are proficient with commands and/or redstone machines still use them regularly, but ordinary fans aren't too keen on them.

It's a shame since repeat command blocks can be some of the most helpful in the entire game, but they simply don't get much time in the spotlight as of the 1.20 update and beyond.

5) Structure blocks

Structure blocks have been obsoleted in part due to readily available mods (Image via Mojang)

For a time, structure blocks were some of the most useful in Minecraft due to their ability to create structures as well as save and import them. However, the advent of easy-to-install mods like Litematica and WorldEdit has led to structure blocks being somewhat ignored by the larger fanbase.

Structure blocks still get a little love from vanilla Minecraft players in particular, but many players have stopped using them for so long that they've forgotten they even exist.

4) Barriers

Barrier blocks are so obscure that some fans don't even know about them (Image via Dralcax/Reddit)

Barrier blocks have been a part of Minecraft for years, but many fans still aren't aware of their existence. These blocks create an impassable barrier wherever they're placed that will block off just about any entity in the game. This includes mobs, players, and even projectiles and more.

Despite being quite helpful for setting boundaries in a world, the fact that players have to create barrier blocks with commands has left them relatively unknown.

3) Jigsaw blocks

Jigsaw blocks are even less notable than structure blocks among fans (Image via ForgeLogical/YouTube)

Although they work in cohesion with structure blocks to generate some Minecraft structures, players don't tend to pay much attention to jigsaw blocks anymore. Furthermore, jigsaw blocks tend to disappear after they've served their purpose of creating structures like villages, ancient cities, and pillager outposts, so players don't see them often.

Given their relatively transitional nature, jigsaw blocks have become even more rare in fans' memories than the structure blocks they assist.

2) Structure voids

Structure voids are certainly useful, but plenty of fans are unaware of their existence (Image via Minecraft How To/YouTube)

Another obscure block that works in tandem with structure blocks, structure voids prevent marked locations from being overwritten when a structure block activates. This prevents defined areas from having structures generated on them, which can be really helpful when players are building in their world with structure blocks.

Unfortunately, due to them only being available via commands and their relative lack of use, many players aren't even aware that structure void blocks are in the game.

1) Light blocks

Light blocks are seldom acknowledged but are nonetheless very helpful (Image via TrinityCheyanne/Reddit)

Although Minecraft has countless light source blocks for fans to utilize, they can't beat the customizable light level values provided by light blocks. However, these blocks aren't referenced or discussed all that often, leading to many players forgetting they are available to use.

Although they're undoubtedly one of the most obscure block types in the game, light blocks are invaluable as ways to light rooms or spawn-proof locations without placing solid blocks in the environment.