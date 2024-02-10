Top 10 things every Minecraft player has experienced in the game

Minecraft is one of the few games that offers a completely unique experience to each player. Not only that, but every new playthrough has something unique in it. But that does not mean there’s no common ground for Minecraft players. There are some things in the game that unite players, and it is shocking how similar everybody’s experience is when it comes to these things.

Things we can relate to in Minecraft

Relatable things in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Even though the gaming experience might be different for everyone, there are so many similar things in-game that everyone experiences, from venturing into the dark caves and mineshafts to running away from dangerous mobs. All of these create relatable moments.

Despite Minecraft offering a completely different playthrough experience for different people, the game mechanics remain similar for all. Moments such as almost falling from a cliff or digging straight down in a cave are something we all can relate to.

While we wait for the much-awaited Minecraft 1.21 update, here are the ten things in Minecraft that every player can relate to, no matter how differently they play the game.

1) Digging straight down

Digging down (Image via Mojang Studios)

Everybody knows that digging straight down in Minecraft is a death sentence. It is one of the unspoken laws of the game. But every one of us has tried it at least once, especially when the downward path does not seem to end.

Everyone has also experienced a dangerous fall that comes as a result of digging down without any precaution.

2) Struggling in water

Getting stuck in water (image via Mojang Studios)

Oceans and lakes are manageable in the game. However, the small patches of water near the foothills or downstream of water that spreads around becomes a headache. Water slows players down, which makes walking a painful task. And if there are any zombies or skeletons around, it gets even more difficult. The best thing to do in this case is to close off the source of water.

3) Not knowing the right distance to put torches

Over-stuffing with torches (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another relatable thing in the game is taking some torches inside a cave and not knowing the right distance to put them for maximum efficiency. Since the new update, the caves have become very scary. It needs to be lit up properly. Players either place the torches too close or too far. Even a stack of 64 torches feels inadequate in a large cave mine.

4) Digging around the diamond ores

Finding diamond (Image via Mojang Studios)

How often have players dug around the visible diamond ore just to see how many diamond ores there are? Finding one diamond ore is fun, but looking at a large vein of the ore is so much more rewarding. Not just diamond but any mineral ore such as gold or iron compels us to do the same. Seeing a big cluster is always better than just one or two ore.

5) Hitting the villager

Hitting the villager by mistake (image via Mojang Studios)

While most players never intentionally hit the peaceful villagers, everyone has at least done so by accident at least once. This usually happens when the player is trying to sleep in one of the villager’s houses and has to wake the villager up. But instead of waking the villager, the player attacks.

This can lead to another issue: getting chased by the iron golem, which is nothing but scary.

6) Messing up the build

Messing up the build (Image via Mojang Studios)

Messing up any build in Minecraft has to be one of the most relatable things in the game. Players start building a house or any other structure, and while placing the blocks, some end up getting placed here or there. This is not a big problem, but it is certainly annoying.

However, this can be a major problem if the players are building a great base in the nether. A slight delay there can mean a ghast attacking the player and destroying whatever has been built.

7) Forgetting to crouch in a high place

Forgetting to crouch (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most painful things that can happen in Minecraft is when players are in a high place or looking down at a ravine or cave and forget to be in a crouching position. Slowly moving towards the cliff and then realizing the crouch mode is not on and then falling on the cliff is something every one of us has experienced.

8) Struggling to get the boat

Getting the boat (Image via Mojang Studios)

Getting the boat back into the inventory is another annoyingly difficult thing everyone can relate to. No matter how often the boat is clicked, it rocks, or the player accidentally sits in it. The solution to this problem is using a sword instead of any other tool. Swords make getting the boat back easier.

9) Making a cave house

Making a basic house in the cave (Image via Mojang Studios)

Every Minecraft player has, at some point, had a basic cave house to make mining easier. When players find a great mineshaft or cave, it seems like a better option to make a makeshift base in the cave and store the loot there instead of going up every time you need something. While making the cave house, most of us start with a great design in our heads, but in the end, it turns out to be a small space surrounded by cobblestones to keep the basic items inside.

10) Creeper panic

Creeper in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

No matter how experienced a Minecraft player is, whenever they see a creeper, they panic. The relatable thing is how similar the ‘creeper panic’ is for everyone. The incessant button smashing that happens while trying to run away from this green monster is very relatable.

The worst thing happens when there's water around, and you can barely move away from the approaching creeper. That is the moment when true fear can be experienced in the game.

