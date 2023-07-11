Top 10 weirdest seeds in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails & Tales update, has been fairly well-received so far. However, no game is flawless, and the terrain generation algorithms implemented sometimes result in some strange world seeds. They often aren't intended by the game's generation code but appear nonetheless on both Java and Bedrock Editions.

With each new Minecraft update, the potential exists for some pretty strange worlds to be generated. This is especially true when Mojang implements new terrain generation changes, as unintended side effects tend to pop up and are subsequently found by the community.

If you are searching for some particularly odd 1.20+ seeds, quite a few notable examples exist.

10 unusual Minecraft 1.20+ seeds the community has found

10) 1771656231043926257 (Java)

Villager houses in Minecraft don't tend to generate hovering in the air quite like this (Image via Mojang)

Discovered by u/HecAlex145 on the Minecraft Seeds Reddit, this seed seems relatively normal until you head to the approximate coordinates of (X: 4358, Y: 70, Z: -1279), where you'll find a relatively unassuming village. There's only one catch: one of the villagers' homes is completely suspended in midair over a chasm.

Minecraft's generation code nearly always places village buildings on solid ground, so the fact that this lone house doesn't touch a single solid block in any direction is quite unusual.

9) 4055437528325215413 (Java)

This Minecraft seed takes the concept of a survival island to the extreme (Image via Mojang)

Spotted by Minecraft Redditor u/Scudobuio, this Java Edition seed brings an entirely new challenge to the concept of a survival island archetype. While most survival island seeds offer a few basic resources to get you started, this seed drops you on a lone birch tree in the middle of the ocean.

A survival island challenge may be possible in this seed, but it would undoubtedly be incredibly difficult.

8) 204052957135 (Java)

A village generated right next to an abandoned village is a considerably rare occurrence (Image via Mojang)

Compared to Bedrock Edition, Minecraft: Java Edition tends to be more conservative about its structure placement. Resultingly, structures generate in a spaced-out sense, but this seed is one of quite a few exceptions. Specifically, you spawn on an island with a village and an abandoned village directly across each other.

It's interesting to speculate about the story behind this seed. Did the villagers simply give up on their neighbors? Did a bad zombie attack vacate the second village? It might be an interesting concept to explore as you build and craft in this seed.

7) 2067434471 (Bedrock)

Floating chunks have appeared more often as of Minecraft 1.20 and above (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players have reported situations where they've noticed floating islands or entire chunks suspended in the air after the Trails & Tales update went live. As of the 1.20.1 update, this still hasn't been fixed, as this seed by u/Tyler_Zoro on Reddit exemplifies the problem.

Those hoping to find the suspended landmass in this seed have to journey to roughly (X: 2961, Z: -3558), where they can find the floating chunk in the skies overhead.

6) 199 (Java and Bedrock)

Chasms this large are a very clear anomaly in Minecraft's generation code (Image via Mojang)

Typically, Minecraft places abandoned mineshafts underground outside of badlands biomes, and large chasms don't tend to appear all that often compared to ravines. However, this seed found by u/JVFA5GCGWF on Reddit presents a massive lush cave chasm complete with multiple abandoned mineshafts visible at the surface level.

Stranger still is the fact that the gaping maw at (X: -5900, Z: -5100) is also right in the middle of a dark forest biome, presumptively the last place a hole in the earth would appear.

5) 7784027559437381555 (Bedrock)

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is a bit more forgiving when it comes to clustering generated structures together. This is particularly true for strongholds, which can be found quite often underneath villages. However, this Bedrock seed flips the script by placing a stronghold directly underneath an ocean monument.

You must be well-equipped to take on a monument and a stronghold at once. Once you're ready, you can head to (X: 1780, Y: 27, Z: -1780) to begin the adventure.

4) 9051299297397505461 (Bedrock)

This Minecraft seed features an aquatic igloo, which is remarkably rare in most seeds (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's various igloos are located in cold-temperature biomes where snow is found in abundance. However, this seed discovered by u/Outrageous_Term_ on Reddit is an exception to the rule, as it presents an igloo found submerged underwater. It's good that igloos in the game don't melt easily, or this one would be in trouble.

Nonetheless, the igloo is located at the rough coordinates of (X: -5635, Y: 48, Z: -3828). You may want to bring a potion or Suspicious Stew that bestows Night Vision so you can see it as clearly as possible underwater.

3) 7790070806241180068 (Java and Bedrock)

Minecraft villagers certainly pick some odd places to live at times (Image via Mojang)

Another seed with some oddly placed villager buildings, you will have to venture quite a way away from spawn to find the oddity in this seed. Specifically, around the location of (X: -2052, Y: 76, Z: -1544), you will find a dripstone cave complete with some particularly brave inhabitants.

In Java Edition, you will find a lone villager house with a light post, and in Bedrock, there are multiple village buildings complete with farms, adding to the mystery. If you move quickly, you may be able to spawn-proof the area and keep the unsuspecting villagers safe.

2) Qwerty (Bedrock)

Multiple strange generation gaffes can be found in this Bedrock seed (Image via Mojang)

This Bedrock seed is undoubtedly an oddity among its peers, particularly due to the many strange generation features found throughout it. For example, you can head to (X: 1218, Y: 9, Z: 6437) to find a cave with three open dungeons with mob spawners and chests.

The player Colesean22 also found even more strange things in the seed, including a village square in the middle of a cave at (X: 708, Y: 81, Z: 240) and an underground ruined Nether portal at (X: 6107, Y: 32, Z: 7175).

1) 868565863016403259 (Java)

Terrain like the island found in this Java seed is remarkably rare (Image via Mojang)

Every so often, the game generates a terrain feature that just can't be explained in a conventional sense. This Java Edition seed is one such example, with the main attraction located at roughly (X: -120, Z: 200), according to the content creator DeekoBoy. The feature in question is a massive hollow cave in the middle of the ocean.

According to the game itself, the structure registers as a stony peak biome, but those typically generate in mountain ranges, rounding out a very strange generation gaffe in an otherwise innocuous seed.

