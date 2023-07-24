7 unusual ways you can get XP in Minecraft

Minecraft, above all else, emphasizes exploration, creativity, and survival. Occasionally, players seek faster leveling and increased XP to augment enchantments, brew potions, and perform tasks. XP, or experience points, represent a player's progress and skill level, displayed on the screen's bottom bar. Advancing XP levels unlock various abilities like enchanting items, potion brewing, using an anvil, and trading with villagers.

While familiar methods like mining, smelting, and killing mobs grant XP in Minecraft, some lesser-known but intriguing and rewarding alternatives exist. Here are seven unconventional ways to earn XP in Minecraft.

From Trading to Fishing, these are the unusual methods of obtaining XP in Minecraft

1) Trading with Villagers

Villagers provide valuable items and resources and offer XP with each trade. The more you trade with a specific villager, the more XP you accumulate. Unlocking new trades through more transactions grants additional XP as well.

Villagers boast diverse professions and unique trades, depending on their level and occupation. Randomly generated in villages across different biomes, villagers can also be created by curing zombie villagers.

Trading with them is an excellent way to get XP because it is easy, safe, and profitable. You can trade dispensable items or have plenty of rare or valuable ones. You can also get discounts on trades if you have a good reputation with the villagers or the Hero of the Village effect.

2) Curing Zombie Villagers

Zombie villagers are a rare variant that can spawn naturally or be created when a zombie infects a regular villager. These eerie entities resemble villagers but possess green skin, red eyes, and tattered clothing. As zombies, they attack players and other villagers.

In Minecraft, curing a zombie villager using a splash potion of weakness followed by a golden apple grants substantial XP and yields a friendly villager offering trade discounts. The curing process requires several minutes, during which the zombie villager trembles and emits sounds.

However, safeguarding them until they fully recover and become a regular villager with a random profession and level is crucial. You can get a lot of XP for each cured zombie villager and a new villager that will give you better deals on trades.

3) Breeding Mobs

Breeding mobs, such as animals, monsters, or villagers, present a unique way to earn XP. Providing two mobs of the same species with their preferred food starts the breeding process, resulting in a baby mob. Players receive XP for each successful breeding and the subsequent growth of baby mobs.

Different mobs have distinct food preferences, such as cows seeking wheat, pigs opting for carrots or potatoes, and sheep enjoying wheat.

4) Using a Grindstone

In Minecraft, a grindstone allows players to remove enchantments from items and repair them, recovering XP. The XP gained is proportionate to the enchantment's level.

Crafted from two sticks, a stone slab, and two planks of any type, a grindstone is a versatile tool for removing unnecessary enchantments, reclaiming XP from unwanted items, and repairing damaged items without consuming additional resources.

5) AFK Fishing

AFK (Away From Keyboard) fishing is an effortless method to fish without player involvement in Minecraft. One can set up a simple contraption using a fishing rod, a note block, an iron trapdoor, and water. Holding down the right mouse button activates the system, and caught fish, items, and XP are collected without active participation.

AFK fishing yields XP for each catch in Minecraft. The loot acquired can include fish, valuable items, or junk that can be discarded or recycled. Treasure can also be found, including enchanted books, bows, or fishing rods that can be used or combined with other items.

6) Mining Nether Quartz

Nether quartz, a valuable mineral found near lava or netherrack in the nether dimension of Minecraft, offers substantial XP when mined with an appropriate pickaxe. Players can obtain nether quartz and accumulate XP efficiently through this method.

Mining nether quartz is an excellent way to get XP because it is abundant, fast, and versatile. You can get a lot of XP for each ore you mine and some nether quartz that can be used for various purposes.

Players can craft Redstone components like comparators, observers, or daylight sensors that can be utilized for complex circuits or contraptions in Minecraft. They can also craft decorative blocks like quartz blocks, pillars, or stairs for building or designing.

7) Destroying Sculk Blocks

Sculk blocks are added in the deep dark biome at the world's lowest levels. These blocks are sensitive to vibrations, emitting redstone signals and spawning sculk sensors or wardens. Players earn XP by destroying sculk blocks using any tool or weapon.

The deep dark biome in Minecraft presents a dark and dangerous environment, with a scarcity of light sources and numerous hostile mobs, making it a challenging but rewarding experience to earn XP through this method. Players get some XP for each destroyed block and some sculk items that can be used for new features or mechanics.