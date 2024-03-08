Upcoming Minecraft update to add two most requested features of all time

Mojang Studios is gradually introducing new features as part of both Minecraft 1.20.5 and 1.21 updates. Back in October 2023, they introduced a bunch of new features that will eventually be added to the 1.21 update. However, they decided to add some of them to the game before the major installment. Even then, there are some features that the player base has been requesting for a long time.

Wolf armor and wolf variants are among the two most requested features, which are thankfully coming to the sandbox title.

Wolf armor and wolf variants: two of the most requested features finally arriving in Minecraft

Wolf armor in Minecraft

Wolf armor was announced when Mojang Studios revealed armadillos as one of the mob vote candidates for the 2023 Minecraft Live event. The developers explained how armadillos will drop scutes that can be crafted into wolf armor.

As soon as players learned about the wolf armor, they were sold on the new feature and eagerly waited for the mob vote window to vote for armadillos.

Since wolves are one of the favorite in-game pets, players have always wanted to protect them from any harm. Hence, wolf armor made perfect sense as a new addition. The armadillos won the mob vote by a decent margin, which allowed wolf armor to be an official feature in Minecraft.

Crafting recipe for wolf armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

The trick to making wolf armor in Minecraft is to use the brush tool on armadillos to obtain scutes. Six scutes are required to craft the armor, and they need to be placed in a certain way. Once made, the armor can only be placed on a tamed wolf.

Since Mojang Studios is still polishing the wolf armor, they keep adding new details. Wolf armor has 64 units of durability, which will drop with every attack the wolf takes. The armor will visually crack as its life depletes. It can also be colored using different dyes.

Wolf variants in Minecraft

The next most requested feature introduced by Mojang Studios is different wolf variants. Ever since wolves were added to the game, they only had one color variant and spawned in forests.

In the latest Minecraft 24w10a snapshot, however, the developers introduced eight new variants that will spawn in different biomes. Each of them has a unique look but will act in the same way as a regular wolf. Here is a list of new wolves and their biomes

Ashen - Snowy Taiga

- Snowy Taiga Black - Old Growth Pine Taiga

- Old Growth Pine Taiga Chestnut - Old Growth Spruce Taiga

- Old Growth Spruce Taiga Rusty - Sparse Jungle

- Sparse Jungle Snowy - Grove

- Grove Spotted - Savanna Plateau

- Savanna Plateau Striped - Wooded Badlands

- Wooded Badlands Woods - Forest

The player base rejoiced when these new wolf variants were finally introduced by Mojang Studios.

After they were introduced, the regular wolf variant's spawning location was shifted from the forest to the taiga biome. Each variant will spawn in different pack sizes in their respective biomes. For example, only one snowy wolf will spawn around the grove biome, while a pack of four to eight spotted wolves will spawn in the savanna plateau.