Upcoming Minecraft update is the perfect opportunity to add a beloved mob from spin-off game

Mojang Studios recently introduced two new cow variants with Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 25w05a. Simply named cold and warm, they are based on the type of biomes they will spawn in in the upcoming game drop. Apart from that, the developers have also added several other decorative overhauls to the Overworld like two new pig variants, leaf litter, wildflower, and firefly bush.

With these visual changes bringing the feeling of spring to Minecraft, one mob from Mojang's older IP could have been a perfect addition to this game drop — Moobloom.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

What is a moobloom and how it could have been a perfect fit for Minecraft's upcoming game drop

All major details about moobloom

Mooblooms were initially in Minecraft Earth and later lost in mob vote (Image via CurseForge/Faboslav)

For those who might not know, moobloom was a mob that was first introduced in Mojang's now-discontinued title, Minecraft Earth. A rare variant of mooshrooms, it was a buttercup-covered variant of the normal cow. Buttercup was a type of flower found exclusively in the game.

Moobloom's base color was yellow with big white spots on its body and head. It had two big black eyes, similar to mooshrooms, and four buttercups growing out of it — three on its back, and one on its head. It had a dark grey snout and gray horns.

After Minecraft Earth was discontinued, Mojang reintroduced moobloom in Minecraft's mob vote competition in 2020, alongside Iceologer and the glow squid. Since the glow squid won the mob vote, moobloom was never added to the game. In the mob vote introduction, Mojang explained they would spawn in the Flower Forest biome and had some connection with bees.

Moobloom could be perfect for Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Moobloom's appearance will fit perfectly with other features added to the upcoming game drop (Image via CurseForge/Faboslav || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's upcoming game drop is adding features like falling leaves, wildflower half blocks generating in birch forests, leaf litter generating in other forests, and two new cow and pig variants.

After Mojang released cow variants in Minecraft snapshot 25w05a, it felt like the addition of mooblooms could be perfect for this game drop. Since the developer is trying to completely overhaul the Overworld, they could gather all the ideas they have had in the past few years and cram them in the game drop.

Moobloom is a well-made, fleshed-out mob that Mojang has already worked on. Since it will enhance certain Overworld biomes, it should be a great addition to the game.

