What can you get in trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update will bring loads of new features to the age-old sandbox title. One of these features is a new structure called Trail Ruins. This is a unique ancient settlement that is completely buried in the ground, which players can find and excavate.

Since this is part of the main archeology feature, trail ruins will contain suspicious gravel blocks containing all kinds of items. Players can find everything from common dyes, wheat, and bricks to rare pottery sherds and armor trims.

Here is everything the trail ruins structure will offer to players in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update.

Items that can be found in trail ruins in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

When explorers find trail ruins in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, they must be extremely careful while digging them since suspicious gravel blocks are quite fragile and will turn into normal gravel if they fall.

Once suspicious gravel is found, users must use a new brush tool to gently brush away the block to reveal the item hidden inside it.

Common items found in trail ruins

Most suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins will yield common items that are not of extremely great value but can still fascinate players exploring the ancient settlement. Here is the list of all the common items found in the new structure:

Blue, Light Blue, Orange, White, and Yellow Dyes - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Brick - 4.4% (JE) 7% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 7% (BE) Brown, Green, Purple, and Red Candles - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Emerald - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wheat - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Wooden Hoe - 4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE)

4.4% (JE) 3.5% (BE) Beetroot Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Blue, Light Blue, Magenta, Pink, Purple Red, and Yellow stained glass pane - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Coal - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Dead Bush - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Flower Pot - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Lead - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Oak and Hanging Sign - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) String - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wheat Seeds - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Gold Nugget - 2.2% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

Rare items found in trail ruins

Apart from common items, several new rare items will also be introduced in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Players must find these rare items among suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins. Here is a complete list of all the rare items found in trail ruins:

Burn Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Danger Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Friend Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heart Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Heartbreak Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Howl Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Sheaf Pottery Sherd - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Music Disc (Relic) - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE) Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - 8.3% (JE) 1.8% (BE)

