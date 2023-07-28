What happened to cyan flower in Minecraft?

There are various mysteries in Minecraft. Some are well-known, like Herobrine and Disc 11, but some need much deeper understanding of the game to understand the profound lore behind a few interesting stories. Minecraft is filled with various easter eggs and resources deep in its directories. For example, intially Emeralds' were ID'd as Ruby, since as Jens Peder Bergensten "Jeb," the game's lead designer, wanted to add Ruby to the game.

In this article, we will look at another such mystery that some players may or may not be familiar with it. This is the story of the disappearance of the cyan flower in Minecraft.

The tragic disapperance of cyan flower in Minecraft

The cyan flower: A unique and mysterious plant

Minecraft includes diverse plants and animals, each with distinct characteristics and uses. Some are common and easily found, while others are rare and elusive. Certain species are exclusive to specific biomes or dimensions, while others are more widespread. Some have been part of the game since its inception, while others have been added or altered.

This light blue flower was exclusive to Pocket Edition, the game's mobile version. It made its debut in version 0.1.0 alongside dandelions and roses, and while it shared textures with the rose, it possessed a different color. Unlike most other flowers, it was not inspired by any real-life counterpart; instead, it served as a cosmetic addition, adding variety and splashes of color to the game world.

The removal of the cyan flower: A controversial decision

In version 0.9.0, the cyan flower was removed from the game and substituted with poppies. Poppies are red flowers that share the same texture as roses, but have a distinct shape that can be used to craft red dye. The rationale behind this change was maintaining consistency between the Pocket Edition and Java Edition, where cyan flowers did not exist. The developers sought to unify features and mechanics across different versions to avoid player confusion.

The removal of the cyan flower prompted mixed reactions from the Minecraft community. Some players expressed sadness and disappointment at the departure of the cyan flower, appreciating its appearance and uniqueness. Players considered it a part of the game's history and culture. They believed it deserved a place in the title and argued that it did not impact gameplay negatively; in fact, they attested that it added diversity and customization options.

Conversely, others welcomed its replacement with poppies, favoring the design and functionality. They believed the cyan flower was unnecessary and redundant, serving no specific function or purpose.

The legacy of the cyan flower: A rare and forgotten plant

The cyan flower remains in Minecraft: Pi Edition, a free version for Raspberry Pi devices. However, it cannot be used to create dyes, as this version does not implement dye crafting. Players can still obtain it in other versions of the game using mods or commands.

The cyan flower remains one of the rarest and most intresting flowers in game's history. It was available for a brief period and had no specific function. Some players may miss the cyan flower, while others may not recall its existence.