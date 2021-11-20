What happened to Minecraft Monday?

"Minecraft Monday" was an infamous series of tournaments that were held every week for a handful of months, starting on June 24, 2019. The event came to an abrupt stop after two hackers crashed in what would be known as the final event of Minecraft Monday.

The two hackers remained anonymous, but did record their endeavors in nearly leaking the server and a few competitor's computer addresses, as well as griefing the spawn area.

Although the reception to the weekly event was overwhelmingly positive, its run was cut short when the server that the tournament was hosted on was hacked and griefed during an event that occurred in November of 2019.

The event was created and hosted by the popular online news host Daniel "Keemstar" Keem. Minecraft Monday was teased and brainstormed on social media as somewhat of a joke at first, as the popularity of these types of tournaments hadn't been established yet.

Several different content creators with a variety of specializations within and outside of the game participated in this event, such as Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, Vikram "Vikkstar123" Barn, Jerome "ASFJerome" Aceti, and Technoblade.

What is Keemstar's Minecraft Monday?

Minecraft Monday was a series of separate tournaments held weekly, each Monday. The event split competitors into teams of two and would pit them against each other in nine consecutive rounds of the Hunger Games.

On the third week of the event, they added a plethora of other games for competitors to battle through. As the event, previously, was very orientated towards participants with skills in player-versus-player combat. These additional minigames were: Battle Arena, Bingo Hunt, Dropper, Lava Run, Parkour Race, Spleef, and TNT Run.

Minecraft Monday, unlike future tournaments such as the Minecraft Championships, featured a hefty cash prize for the two members of the team that placed first. This made for a vicious battle to win the money that was at stake, as the cash prizes fell from $10,000 in the first two weeks, to the $5,000 that would be on the line for the remaining subsequent weeks.

The prize money would be evenly split between the two winning competitors, meaning each winning participant would receive $5,000 in the first two weeks and $2,500 for the remaining weeks.

What ended Minecraft Monday?

Minecraft Monday came to an abrupt end in November of 2019. This was due to the server that the event was hosted on being hacked in the middle of a tournament.

The two anonymous hackers joined the server, began banning competitors, spamming their in-game handles and channel links in hopes that they'd gain clout from hacking the event, and wrecking the beautifully crafted spawn area.

In the end, there was never a winner named for the final week of Minecraft Monday. Competitors ditched the event so the moderators could attempt to clean up the mess left behind, opting to play some lighthearted, nostalgic minigames all together on Hypixel.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The event crumbled after the server was hacked, and although a second season was proposed, the idea was eventually scrapped. Minecraft Monday became a distant memory that ended far before its time, and competitors moved on to participate in events such as the Minecraft Championships.

Edited by R. Elahi