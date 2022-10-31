What happens in Minecraft during Halloween?

Minecraft will bring some special in-game Easter eggs and new content to the marketplace during this Halloween season. Easter eggs require no additional update as they activate inside the game every year in October. Some features will be available for several days, while others will only be available on Halloween (October 31).

On the Bedrock Edition, Mojang adds new horror content to the marketplace. They host this marketplace overhaul every year to attract more fans. Apart from this, they even added new features to Minecraft Dungeons.

Everything new in Minecraft during Halloween period

Minecraft Java Edition changes

When October arrives, many features in Java Edition will be activated automatically. These features have been present in the game since the 1.4.2 update in 2012. These small Easter eggs add a festive atmosphere and are entertaining to watch, especially for those new to the game.

Bats have become much more common since the spawning light level has increased from three to seven. Bats may be ineffective and harmless in the game, but they are considered eerie in real life. This occurs between October 20 and November 3.

On the splash screen, a specific text is also visible. No matter how many times players reopen the game on October 31, they will see the text 'OOoooOOOoooo! Spooky!' This is a small Easter egg that is quite amusing to look at.

Finally, several hostile mobs such as Skeletons, Zombies, and Wither Skeletons spawn with carved pumpkins and Jack O' Lanterns on their heads on occasion. Because pumpkin carving is one of the most iconic Halloween decorations, this feature is ideal for this time of year.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

The Bedrock Edition's marketplace underwent a 'Spooky Season' revamp beginning October 4, putting players in the holiday spirit. The marketplace has been rearranged for Halloween, displaying frightening maps, skins, and other items. Mojang also released some new custom skins, both free and paid versions.

In addition, 13 new skins of Minecraft Dungeons heroes have been added to the Bedrock Edition, allowing fans to become the dungeon crawler game's heroes.

Minecraft Dungeons

Mojang is adding a new mini-game to Dungeons called 'Spooky Fall' between October 26 and November 9. Players can participate in the mini-game with their friends to earn special rewards that are only available for a limited time. One of the rewards is a pet Red Phantom mob. Unfortunately, that is all the dungeon crawler game will offer during Halloween.

Other goodies from Mojang

Aside from all of the in-game features and additions, Mojang also provides players with special printable mask files of various hostile mobs that they can wear in real life. They even offer recipes for two different delicacies that people can prepare and enjoy.

