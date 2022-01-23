What we know about frogs in Minecraft so far

Minecraft has a ton of mobs that don’t exactly follow in the footsteps of real-world mechanics. While the game's undead mobs like skeletons and zombies are some of its scariest parts, animal mobs like cows, pigs, and sheep are some of the cutest. With Minecraft 1.19 on its way, mobs like the allay and frogs are confirmed to arrive in the game.

The Wild Update, as it is named, will introduce a plethora of new features to the game. This includes a new variant of the swamp biome, called the mangrove swamp.

In addition to the new mangrove trees, the newly reworked swamp biome is set to spawn mobs like frogs and fireflies in it, thereby contributing to its ambiance and atmosphere. Frogs have already been added to one of the experimental versions for Bedrock Edition, titled beta 1.18.10.24.

Minecraft 1.19: Everything players need to know about frogs

Frogs are an upcoming animal mob that is confirmed to be in Minecraft 1.19: The Wild update. They can be seen propped up on lily pads or some big dripleaves,.

The mobs can jump up to a height of three blocks, and have a total health of five hearts or 10 health points. Frogs are passive towards players and most mobs. However, they do attack and kill small slimes and additionally, magma cubes. When frogs kill tiny magma cubes, they drop a new block called froglite.

Froglite is a luminous block that is best used for decoration. It can serve as a light source, replacing blocks like sea lanterns or glowstone.

Variants

The three variants of frogs (Image via Reddit/u/DevuXD)

Frogs have three variants, with each one found in different biomes. Tropical frogs are colored white, and can be found in jungle, badlands, desert, and savanna biomes.

Snowy frogs can be found in every snowy biome, including frozen peaks, grove, taiga, snowy slopes, frozen river, meadow and even near frozen ocean biomes. The third variant, swamp frogs, can be found in swamp, birch forest, dark forest, plains and river biomes.

Tadpoles

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ We're also adding tadpoles! So tiny, so cute, so in tune with their surroundings! We're also adding tadpoles! So tiny, so cute, so in tune with their surroundings!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/EQlLacbOdZ

Just like many mobs in Minecraft have a baby version, frogs can grow into their adult versions from tadpoles. Swamp biomes can be found littered with tadpoles swimming around in the water.

Like axolotls and tropical fish, tadpoles can also be scooped up into a water bucket, making an item called “bucket of tadpole.” This allows players to transport and subsequently breed different variants of frogs together.

The Wild update is set to be a worthy sequel to the Caves and Cliffs update, as it changes and tweaks some of the game's pre-existing biomes and makes them significantly more fun to explore. Frogs are just one small part of the changes to come into the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul