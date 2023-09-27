What does Peaceful Mode do in Minecraft?

Minecraft possesses multiple difficulty settings to provide the best experience for its players, allowing for easy-going sessions and intense challenges. Fans can even change their world's difficulty through the use of commands or by accessing the world settings menu in case the game is too easy or difficult. The easiest setting is referred to as Peaceful or Peaceful Mode.

Peaceful is the perfect difficulty setting for Minecraft players who want to relax while they're building, crafting, and exploring. Furthermore, it's incredibly helpful for beginners who are still learning the game's core mechanics.

But what exactly does Peaceful difficulty entail? What occurs when it is activated for a given Minecraft world?

Examining the benefits of Peaceful Mode in Minecraft

Peaceful Mode can be accessed for Minecraft in both Survival and Creative (Image via Mojang)

In many ways, Peaceful Mode is considered the easiest difficulty setting for Minecraft, though it does have some aspects that can make the game a little more challenging. This is dependent on what a player is aiming to do in their new world, as certain objectives won't be possible without the game being set to Easy or higher.

The following changes are implemented when Minecraft is set to Peaceful Mode:

Hostile mobs do not spawn naturally, with the exception of shulkers, hoglins, zoglins, piglin brutes, and the Ender Dragon. Evoker and vindicators will also spawn in Bedrock Edition.

Players will regain health at a rapid pace over time, and the hunger bar will remain full. If the hunger bar is depleted in any way, it will restore itself quickly.

It's still possible to die in Peaceful Mode, but players must take a massive amount of damage all at once.

TNT blocks that explode deal no direct damage to players.

In Java Edition, players can only eat food items that provide status effects, like enchanted golden apples or suspicious stew. In Bedrock, fans can still eat any food item they choose.

End portals cannot be activated without the use of commands or Creative Mode's inventory. This is due to blazes not spawning naturally in the game world, making it impossible to collect the necessary blaze rods to create Eyes of Ender. The only alternative is to find an End portal with all Eyes of Ender slotted already, which is exceptionally rare.

Certain advancements and achievements are unattainable in Peaceful Mode.

Due to the nature of Peaceful Mode, Minecraft players won't be able to accomplish some of the objectives in Survival Mode without the use of commands or Creative Mode's inventory. This is largely due to the fact that most hostile mobs do not spawn naturally. This means important items like blaze rods can't be acquired, making it highly unlikely for players to reach the End and defeat the Ender Dragon.

Whatever the case, there are still plenty of upsides to Peaceful difficulty, including the creation of a fairly safe environment for players to explore. Hostile mobs won't stalk them at night, and any damage that fans take will quickly be healed, giving them the freedom to do as they like without dying outside of remote circumstances.

Although Peaceful Mode may not be ideal for players who want a standard Minecraft experience due to some of its limitations, it's incredibly helpful for beginners. They can use this difficulty setting to learn the core mechanics of building and crafting without worrying about being attacked by hostile mobs in most parts of the game world.

Furthermore, the hostile mobs that do spawn won't be much of a danger to newer players, so they can also practice their combat mechanics without dying ad nauseam. Once they're ready for tougher challenges and more traditional gameplay, players can always use commands or the world settings menu to increase their difficulty.