What is the server IP for BendersMC? Minecraft server guide

The BendersMC server is ideal for you if you love playing Minecraft and are a fan of the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. It allows you to become a bender and master the elements, bringing the Avatar universe to life in the game.

However, you must first know the server IP in order to join before you can start your adventure. We'll supply you the BendersMC server IP, a quick rundown of what to anticipate, and some similar servers.

Exploring the Minecraft server IP for BendersMC: Features and more explained

The BendersMC server IP is: play.bendersmc.net

Follow the steps below to join the Minecraft server BendersMC:

Once Minecraft is open, select Multiplayer.

Click Add Server.

Choose any name for the server when entering it.

In the Server Address section, type play.bendersmc.net as the server IP.

as the server IP. Click Done to save the server and then double-click on it to join.

After successfully joining the BendersMC server, you will be sent to the vivid and rich world of BendersMC. Once there, you can select your element of bending and begin your journey.

What can you do on BendersMC

On BendersMC, you can use elemental bending abilities to duel with other players as it's considered a Four-Elements Minecraft Survival & Factions server. Each player has unique special abilities that allow them to do tons of different things, which makes PvP very interesting and fun!

With captivating game types and a unique experience that allow you to handle elements like Fire, Wind, Water, and Earth, you can truly feel what it's like to be in the Avatar world.

Minecraft servers similar to BendersMC

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a top of the line server (Image via Mojang)

A variety of game modes are available on the MoxMC server, including bending-based gameplay akin to that of BendersMC. Players can learn to bend elements like Fire, Water, Earth, Air, and Chi using a specially designed fighting system, just like in the Avatar universe.

In addition, MoxMC offers players a recognizable and engrossing atmosphere with specially created maps and places that draw inspiration from the Avatar series. In addition to bending, MoxMC boasts a vibrant community, frequent competitions and events, and a special ranking system that honors players for their achievements.

For those who wish to explore the realm of bending in Minecraft, MoxMC offers a fascinating and captivating experience with regular updates and a committed team. You will be sure to have tons of server content for many hours of long and extensive gameplay.

2) Avatar Remastered

IP Address: mc.avatarremastered.me

Another server that draws inspiration from the Avatar universe is called Avatar Remastered. It gives players the same opportunity to master the four elements and become benders. The server has a specially designed map that includes several of the well-known spots from the Avatar movies, such as the Fire Nation Capital and the Air Nomad Temples.

Avatar Remastered also features a friendly community with a committed staff as well as frequent events and competitions. Avatar Remastered is an amazing substitute for BendersMC, with its vast bending capabilities and vibrant community.

If you're a fan of Minecraft anime servers in general, this is a fantastic choice. The server also features a Naruto RPG. Naruto Minecraft servers are rare in the game, so it's fantastic when you come upon one that you have yet to play.

3) Avatarcraft

IP Address: mc.avatarcraft.net

Avatarcraft is a server that offers a distinct bending-based gameplay experience, simulating the world of Avatar. Players have the option to select and hone their bending element through a variety of missions and activities.

The server offers a variety of game modes and events, catering to a wide range of player preferences. In addition, it features a welcoming community that promotes engagement and teamwork, as well as a rating system that awards gamers for their accomplishments.

If you're interested in joining the server today you'll have the opportunity to play with many other players and you'll have tons of competition. The server is constantly being updated, so you don't have to worry about running out of stuff to do or the staff not fixing in-game bugs.