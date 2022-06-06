What is the most terrifying thing in the new Minecraft 1.19 update?

The new Minecraft 1.19 update will be dropping tomorrow, on June 7, 2022. Every time a new update drops, players from all around the world flock to the sandbox game to explore all the new features.

There might be many who won't know the dangers that some of the new features will pose. This update will add the strongest and most terrifying mob the game has ever received.

The Minecraft 1.19 update is called The Wild Update and will mainly focus on the 'wild' aspect of the game. Although some fan-favorite features like the new Birch Forest and Fireflies were removed, the update still packs a plethora of new features. One of them is the Warden, a blind beast that will dwell in the Deep Dark Biome.

Why the Warden is the most terrifying thing in the Minecraft 1.19 update

Brief release history of the Warden

The Warden was first introduced back in 2020 at the Minecraft Live event and was initially a part of the Caves and Cliffs update. In the event, Mojang showed a video of the mob where it obliterated a player who had full netherite armor and golden apples as well.

Players lost their minds after witnessing the power of the mob and instantly understood that it would be the strongest in the game.

The mob when it was first introduced (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, the mob and the Deep Dark biome were postponed as Mojang wanted to improve them even more. They announced that it would be released as part of the Minecraft 1.19 update.

As promised, Mojang reintroduced the mob and the biome along with a new Ancient City area. The mob looks more complete and ready for release than at the 2021 Live event.

What makes the Warden so dangerous in Minecraft 1.19?

The environment that the mob creates with darkness effect and heartbeat sound is terrifying (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is not only the most powerful mob that can deal loads of damage, it is also the scariest in Minecraft 1.19. When players mine deep underground and find the dark biome, they will have to be completely silent to avoid activating any sculk blocks. But once they do, the shrieker will let out a loud ghostly scream, calling out the beast.

The mob will emerge from the ground out of nowhere, which can be extremely terrifying. Soon, the mob will start hunting the player by smell and sound. Players will hear a constant heartbeat whenever they are near the mob. The darkness effect will make it extremely spooky and difficult for them to see anything.

All these aspects of the game that come with the mob, make it even more terrifying.

The sonic boom ranged attack made the mob a lot more powerful (Image via Mojang)

The Warden can run pretty quickly for its size as well, and can deal about 8 hearts of damage with its melee attack and 3 hearts of damage with its ranged attack. These attack stats apply only if players are in easy mode, and it gets even more dangerous in normal and hard modes.

They will have a very slim chance of surviving the mob and will need the best gear and weapons to have a chance against the beast.

