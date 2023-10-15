What time does Minecraft Live 2023 start and end

Minecraft enthusiasts from around the world are eagerly counting down the hours leading up to Minecraft Live 2023, the highly anticipated annual event. As the event gets ready to kick off, the Mojang is set to unveil the main, if not all, features coming in the next major update, which is version 1.21.

In addition to these, the results of the Mob Vote 2023 will also be revealed during the event. In this article, the live event timings, where to watch, the mob vote options, and more will be discussed.

Minecraft Live 2023 timings

The Minecraft Live 2023 event is scheduled to stream live at 5 pm UTC on October 15 and is anticipated to run for approximately two hours.

For viewers in different time zones, here are the corresponding timings:

10:30 pm IST

1 pm EST

10 am PST

12 pm CST

11 am MST

Enthusiasts from all over the world can tune in to watch the live event on the official Minecraft YouTube channel.

Mob vote options

Just under two weeks ago, the three mob options available for player voting were unveiled in the usual manner. A video dedicated to each was posted on the official YouTube channel, featuring developers discussing their features and behavior. The mob options consist of the crab, armadillo, and penguin.

The crab, native to the mangrove swamps, boasts a unique claw that can be used to place blocks at a greater distance. The ease or difficulty of using these claws could potentially be a game-changing feature for builders who revel in dedicating hours to constructing massive monuments.

The armadillo resides in the warm savanna biomes and has the ability to drop scutes. This new item enables players to craft armor for their pet wolves, a feature eagerly awaited by many.

Penguins, on the other hand, are friendly creatures that, once introduced, will inhabit the stony shore biome. These creatures are skilled swimmers and will assist players in navigating in the water more swiftly when sailing on a boat.

Expected Minecraft 1.22 features

A bundle in the game (Image via Mojang)

In the three mob reveal videos, developers can be seen sailing towards Minecraft Live 2023 on a ship. This subtle hint suggests that the 1.21 update may be focused on adding more ocean-related content.

Moreover, the update might include the new villager trading rebalance, which has already made its appearance in the latest snapshots as an experimental feature.

Players are also eagerly anticipating the addition of bundles, a feature that has been delayed for several years. For those who are new, these are storage items capable of holding up to a full stack of items.

These items can either be a stack of the same type or a mixed stack of different items. Similar to the new trading rebalance, bundles are currently available in the game as an experimental feature.