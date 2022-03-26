Players of Minecraft Education Edition can use different in-game methods to learn about real-world concepts. One of the best concepts that players can learn about in Minecraft Education Edition is chemistry.

Players will need to use Chemistry to create Polyethylene to create a very interesting item in the Glow Stick that some players call a lightsaber. Here is how players can use it:

What are the uses of Polyethylene in Minecraft Education Edition?

There are many different chemistry recipes that players will need to learn to craft some goodies. The recipe that uses Polyethelene is for the glow stick.

For this, players will need to have six Polyethelene, one Luminol, one Hydrogen Peroxide, and one dye of the color they choose. When combined at a Crafting Table, these items will allow players to create a glow stick.

Players will first need to create some Polyethelene

Players will first need to craft Polyethylene if they want to create a glowstick (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing that players will need to do is create Polyethylene. This can be done by placing down a Compound Creator and entering the following ingredients into it:

10 Carbon

20 Hydrogen

Once players put these two ingredients inside the compound creator, they will be granted one Polyethylene. Players should keep in mind that they will need six total Polyethylene to create a glow stick.

Next, players will need to craft some Luminol

For the next step in the process, players will need to craft some Luminol, luckily, they only need 1 (Image via Minecraft)

For the second step in the process, players will want to create Luminol. This also needs to be done at a compound creator. Players will need to gather the following ingredients to craft Luminol:

7 Hydrogen

8 Carbon

3 Nitrogen

2 Oxygen

Once players have arranged all of those items into the Compound Creator, they will create one Luminol. Luckily, players will only need one of these for the recipe.

Next comes Hydrogen Peroxide

The final compound is Hydrogen Peroxide, which players will only need 1 of (Image via Minecraft)

The final compound that players will need to create is Hydrogen Peroxide. This can be created by placing the following ingredients into the Compound Creator:

2 Hydrogen

2 Oxygen

Upon placing both of those ingredients into the Compound Creator, players will have the final material they need to have created in the Compound Creator. Now they will need a dye of the color they choose.

Crafting the glow stick, or lightsaber as some players call it

Players can place all the items they just crafted together to create the glowstick (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have all of the required items, they should head over to the nearest Crafting Table. Once there, they should arrange the ingredients in the following order:

Place 6 Polyethelene up and down the right and left sides of the square.

Place 1 Luminol in the bottom middle square.

Place 1 Hydrogen Peroxide in the top middle square.

Place 1 dye of the chosen color in the middle square.

If done correctly, the players will see the glow stick pop up in the output box. Players can then take their glowstick out and have lots of fun adventures with their new glowstick (or lightsaber).

